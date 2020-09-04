Bike, hike, float or cleanup South Knoxville

There’s fun in all directions tomorrow (9/5). For a long-range look, click on Outdoor Knoxville link on this page. Take a look:

Saturday Shop Ride: 7:30 a.m., West Bicycles. Free. Info: West Bicycles at 865-671-7591. Join us Saturday mornings for our social shop ride. Safe roads. No drop.

Cycology Women’s Ride Series: 8 a.m., Cycology Bicycles. Info: Cycology Bicycles at 865-681-4183. Series combines 26 Saturdays of morning clinics and rides – plus weekday and Sunday events – to help women gain comfort and confidence in riding on road, gravel or trail. Details and registration online.

South Knoxville Community Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon, Sam Duff Park. Free. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957. We are looking for individuals, neighborhood groups, businesses, and more to participate! Sign up online.

Morning Canoe Float: 10:30 a.m., Panther Creek State Park at the boat ramp. Cost $10. Info: Panther Creek State Park at 423-587-7046. Join Ranger Cade on a relaxing canoe float on beautiful Cherokee Lake. Program is great for all skill levels. Lifejackets provided. Register online.

Seven Sinkholes Hike: 3 p.m., Panther Creek State Park at Seven Sinkholes Trailhead. Free. Info: Panther Creek State Park at 423-587-7046. Join Ranger Cade as we take a look at some of the defining geological features of this area in East TN. Bring water. Trail is 0.6 miles with some semi-rocky terrain.

RiverSports Outfitters offers these adventures:

Seven Islands Paddle – Saturday, Sept 5, 10 a.m.

Seven Islands Paddle – Sunday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m.

SUP 101 at The Cove at Concord Park, Thursday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m.

Information and registration here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.