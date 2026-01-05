We are at the front end of flu season, with Tennessee already showing high to extremely high flu activity and flu cases increasing 38% week over week. Influenza is far more serious than many people realize. In the United States, seasonal influenza causes an estimated 9 to 41 million illnesses, 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually.

Influenza Symptoms

Influenza typically presents with fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, dry cough, and sore throat. In young children, diarrhea is also common. The most characteristic feature is the sudden onset of severe body aches—patients often describe feeling “like I was hit by a truck at 3 o’clock.” This abrupt onset helps distinguish influenza from other respiratory illnesses.

Treatment Options

General supportive care includes rest, increased fluid intake, and symptom management. Acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen, and naproxen (Aleve) all reduce fever, with ibuprofen and naproxen providing better relief for body aches.

Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) is the most prescribed medication for influenza. When started within 48 hours of symptom onset, it reduces illness duration and decreases the risk of complications. The standard dose is one capsule twice daily for five days. Patients with kidney failure require dose adjustment.

Prevention Strategies

The annual flu shot remains our most effective prevention tool. Recent data showed that vaccination reduced the risk of influenza-associated hospitalization by 35-37% and the risk of severe outcomes, including ICU admission, by 52-65%. Even when the vaccine doesn’t perfectly match circulating strains, as with this year’s H3N2 variant, it still provides significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Unfortunately, vaccine hesitancy has led to 3 million fewer flu vaccinations this past year, leaving more people vulnerable to serious illness.

Prophylactic Tamiflu (one capsule daily) can reduce the risk of developing symptomatic influenza by approximately 81% when started promptly after exposure. Frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with sick individuals also help prevent transmission.

