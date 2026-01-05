January 2026 has several events to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organized with the theme: One community, One purpose, One dream: A call to action, the events are open to all (although at least one has a fee).

Events are organized by the MLK Commemorative Commission. Find more information and a video here.

Gallery of Arts Tribute, January 2-31 at The Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, Knoxville. Artwork on display.

Interfaith Prayer Service, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, Wednesday, January 14, noon.

Community Forum, Beck Cultural Exchange Center, 1927 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, Friday, January 16, 7 p.m. This forum is designed for two-way dialogue. Participants will gather around tables for guided conversations on the pressing issues shaping our communities today – exploring challenges, sharing lived experiences and envisioning pathways toward justice and unity.

Leadership Educational Symposium, University of Tennessee – Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, Thursday, January 15, 8:30-11:30 a.m. A cornerstone of the MLK Celebration, the symposium provides a powerful forum for dialogue, learning and the exchange of ideas on pressing social justice issues.

Thomas “Tank” Strickland Leadership Awards Luncheon, University of Tennessee – Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, Thursday, January 15, noon. Individual tickets will be sold after table sales are completed. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, an award-winning scholar, activist and media personality renowned for his bold voice on justice, equity and social transformation.

MLK Youth Summit, Saturday, January 17, 8:30 a.m. Grades 1-12 – Austin-East Magnet High – Teen Talk, youth talent competition with $100 first prize, and more.

Night with the Arts Tribute, Sunday, January 18, 6-8 p.m., Community Evangelistic Church, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville. This exciting program will be fitting tribute to Dr. King’s vision and legacy through a multifaceted artistic presentation that includes gifted performers and musicians.

MLK Memorial Tribute Service, Monday, January 19, noon to 2 p.m., Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville. The tribute service concludes King Week activities to recognize community leaders and will feature a special keynote speaker.

Note: January 19, a federal holiday to mark the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King with Knox County Schools closed, should not be confused with June 19, also a federal holiday. The annual MLK Parade/ March and Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026. View this link for parade, vendor and pageant signups.

Kayla Swiney promoted at LMU Law

Kayla Swiney, assistant professor of law, has been promoted to director of bar success at Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law.

In this role, she will oversee bar preparation initiatives and provide support to students and graduates throughout the bar exam and admissions process. Swiney’s leadership will be central as the law school transitions to preparing students for the NextGen Uniform Bar Exam being developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. The NextGen UBE has been adopted in 42 states and the District of Columbia and will be administered for the first time in Tennessee and Kentucky in July 2027.

Swiney has been a full-time faculty member at LMU Law since summer 2023. During that time, she has been part of the academic and bar success team that oversaw a 21% increase in the school’s first-time bar passage rate in two years. LMU Law’s May 2025 graduates recorded an 80% pass rate on the July 2025 bar exam, including a first-time pass rate of nearly 75% in Tennessee and more than 91% in other jurisdictions.

Before joining LMU Law full time, Swiney served as an adjunct professor at both LMU Law and South College, teaching legal writing and other law courses. Her professional background includes several years in private practice, with experience in federal employment law, family law and criminal defense. She later served as a law clerk for four judges on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, most recently with Presiding Judge Curwood Witt Jr. in Knoxville.

Swiney earned her undergraduate degree from LMU in 2013. She worked for Knox County Schools before earning her J.D., cum laude, from LMU Law in 2017. During law school, she served as symposium editor for the LMU Law Review and president of Mock Trial.

“We are fortunate to have Kayla as a colleague, and we are committed to supporting her in the essential role of director of bar success at LMU Law,” said LMU Law Dean Matt Lyon.

Caitlin Torney is pres-elect of ETLAW

Caitlin Torney has been included in the 2025 nominating slate as president-elect of the East Tennessee Lawyers’ Association for Women (ETLAW). Her nomination will be announced at ETLAW’s annual meeting and toiletry drive.

Founded in 1983 by women attorneys, ETLAW is a professional legal organization focused on supporting personal and professional development and advancing women in the legal profession and in society. Its members represent a range of practice areas, including the judiciary, and participate in networking opportunities, continuing legal education and other professional development activities. More information about ETLAW is available at etlawtn.org.

Torney is director of career services and alumni relations at Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law.

Ansley Letsinger of LMU Law provided information for these reports.

Notes & Quotes

It’s basketball season, so today we offer three quotes from John Wooden, a very good basketball coach. Find more here.

“Be quick, but don’t hurry.”

“Defense is a definite part of the game, and a great part of defense is learning to play it without fouling.”

“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.”

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.