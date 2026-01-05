James W. “Bill” Phifer, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was born on February 14, 1929, in Knoxville. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, December 15, 2025, at the age of 96.

Having known this kind, wise, and witty man my whole life, I was blessed to witness the celebration of his life on Saturday at Fountain City Presbyterian Church, where he was a member for 82 years and served as our choir director for 42 years until his retirement in 1990. He became the choir director at the age of 19, when he was a freshman at the University of Tennessee. See how the church honored his service during our centennial celebration: here.

Saturday’s remembrance of Bill Phifer was a fitting tribute to the ‘Darlin,’ Dad, Granddad, Great Granddad, and friend that he was to so many. His grandson and great-grandson gave us additional insight into the man we all knew so well.

One story they recently discovered was how their granddad became known as Bill. Many Williams are called Bill (my father was a William, ‘Bill”), and we all assumed the W. in Bill’s name was a William too. But in this case, the name was Wilson, not William. The story goes that Bill’s sister couldn’t say Wilson or Will when he was born and could only say Bill. It stuck. His namesakes, however, are James Wilson Phifer Jr. and James Wilson Phifer III, known as Jimmy and Wil, respectively.

Grandson Chris Appleby shared how Bill Phifer was faithful to his Lord, his church, his family, his friends, his colleagues, and especially to his wife of 64 years, Marion, who passed away in 2015.

He spent most of his final two years in the care of South Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center, where the nursing staff referred to him as Granddaddy Bill, citing his charm, energy, and humor. Appleby said many who were not related called him Granddad.

His circle was extensive, as he not only served as the choir director and leader in our church but also served the community as a teacher, principal, and district administrator of curriculum and instruction.

Both grandson Chris and great-grandson Wil recounted Bill Phifer’s status in Knoxville and how his family felt they were treated like celebrities when accompanying him in public. Each told how every outing would invariably draw people coming up to greet and chat with Bill or Dr. Phifer, as most called him.

Appleby spoke of his grandfather’s brilliance and wit, especially his extensive vocabulary. He gave a simple example: “If someone asked Granddad if he wanted McDonald’s, he would not simply answer yes or no. He would answer with something like, ‘I am not sure I want to embark on that adventure or not.’

Bill was not only preceded in death by his loving wife, Marion Mary Hollingsworth Phifer, but also by his son, James (Jimmy) Wilson Phifer, Jr., his parents, and his five brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughter Karen P. Appleby, daughter-in-law Kellie L. Phifer, five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Why did I choose the picture of the casket and the Chrismon Tree? Notice the sunlight glinting off the flowers covering the casket. The Chrismon Tree is a tradition at Fountain City Presbyterian Church, started by Bill’s wife, Marion, and her twin, Mildred. It seemed so fitting for the casket and tree to be side by side on this beautiful Saturday.

