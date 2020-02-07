Who’s up for some disc-y business?

It’s amazing how much there is to do outside this time of year. In addition to the regular walks, runs, hikes and rides, there are special activities that show off the splendors of winter. You can get familiar with nature and learn new things about the season.

There are also opportunities to try new sports. Disc golf isn’t exactly new, but it’s a growing sport, and there’s a lot going on with it in these early months of the year. Many of our local parks have disc golf courses, and there are weekly leagues as well.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Smoky Mountain Discs is hosting Veterans for Vets, a flex start event that’s a fundraiser for the American Legion Disc Golf Course.

Every Monday, including Feb. 10, the Halo Putting League offers a flex start event starting at 5:30 with finals at 7:30 p.m. And on Wednesdays, the Black Bear Putting League meets at 6 p.m. for Random Draw A-B doubles.

Don’t forget, Valentine’s Day is just a week away. If you’re looking for something to do that’s not just the usual wine-and-dine experience, Seven Islands State Birding Park is offering a Sweetheart Sunset Hike, both on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. You can enjoy a guided sunset hike to the island and learn about the courtship rituals of birds, bugs and other critters! Doesn’t that sound, um, romantic?! Well, maybe, but then you can watch the sun set over the French Broad River. Not too shabby. And it’s only a 2.75-hike over flat terrain. Sounds good!

Check out our Outdoor Knoxville calendar for ways to plug in to the beauty of East Tennessee every day.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to ensuring that our community enjoys exceptional recreational opportunities, natural beauty and open spaces, and that those assets exist for generations to come.