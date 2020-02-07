Free program for DIY landscapers

Have you ever wanted to create a more sustainable landscape but don’t know how to start? This question and more will be addressed during the program, “Free from Herbicides: Creating a Healthy Landscape” 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Andy Linville, owner of OBED Forest Gardens, will discuss practical solutions that create stable ecosystems. He will also address plant selection, placement, soil health, native ecosystems and designed disturbance. With extensive experience in designing and maintaining sustainable landscapes, Linville assisted with the design and maintenance of the UT Arboretum Rain Garden.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society but donations are accepted. No registration is required. The program is co-sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society. Info: 865-483-7277 or mcampani@utk.edu.