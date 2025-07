Road trip season means more stops at unfamiliar gas stations and more chances for card skimmers to strike and steal your financial information.

Before you tap or insert your card:

Check for loose or bulky card readers

Watch for fake keypads

Always cover your PIN

Stay one step ahead and fraud. When in doubt, don’t insert your card.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.