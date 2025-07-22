Please join us on Tuesday, August 5, 4-6 p.m. for an open house at The Meadows on Tazewell, our new inpatient hospice unit in the heart of North Knoxville, conveniently located on the second floor at Beverly Park Health and Rehab, 5321 Beverly Park Circle, 37918.

Tour the beautifully renovated hospice unit, carefully designed for patients and their families to ensure compassion, comfort and dignity.

Meet our team of caring professionals who will be walking beside them during life’s most difficult journeys.

Lavonda Cantrell is the director of marketing & communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the vice president of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.