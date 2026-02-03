I asked the KTT writers the same question I asked the Bible Study group: “What is the most dangerous or challenging situation you ever faced?” Several writers responded, so I shared part one, and today is part two of their stories.

The Badger, aka Thomas Mabry, writes a weekly column on Thursdays, including a story and photographs from our mountains. He covered Helene’s devastation extensively for KnoxTNToday and many other publications wanting first-hand reporting.

He speaks on the experience of living through and with that devastation.

“Other than my recovery from alcoholism (34 years in April 2026 without a drink), this ongoing Helene challenge has been the most difficult. I’ve summed it up this way:

‘Why are these explorers smiling in one of the scars caused by Hurricane Helene?’ was a question asked of Badger recently. As I prepare my weekly column for Knox TN Today, I pondered that question. In this instance, the positivity resulted from yet another Adventure of Epicity.”

Badger says if he doesn’t smile, he might cry.

“The emotions emanating from a boots-on-the-ground foray into newly formed geology run the gamut. There are many days when I’m listless and unfocused, thinking about the recent past here in Western North Carolina. The melancholy seems to pass as we take action to explore our newly formed landscape and work with Melanie Harris and the Board members of our Heart of North Cove 501c3. What we’ve lost presents an opportunity to gain another purpose in Act III of my life. Badger has a history of addressing challenges, and our Creator has placed yet another in my path. The lethargy is replaced by a vigorous pursuit of recovery. It’s all about an attitude of gratitude – easy to say but with effort to embrace.” 1.6.2026

Jan Loveday Dickens writes a weekly column focused on the East Knox County land between the Holston and French Broad Rivers, called The Fork.

Jan describes her greatest challenge as defined by a life path rather than a specific day or experience: living with a loved one’s depression.

“I feel this is an important message for those who are struggling. It’s OK. It’s not up to us.

“My mind immediately goes to Paul’s words in 2 Corinthians 1:8, where he speaks of similar struggles: ‘We do not want you to be uninformed, brothers and sisters, about the troubles we experienced in the province of Asia. We were under great pressure, far beyond our ability to endure, so that we despaired of life itself.’

“I’ve shared those words as part of my testimony and ministry so many times, for I don’t believe God allows us to go through difficulties without giving us the opportunity to bring Him glory as we share our experiences with others.

“Paul goes on to describe it in verses 9 through 11: ‘Indeed, we felt we had received the sentence of death. But this happened so that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead. He has delivered us from such a deadly peril, and He will deliver us again. On Him we have set our hope that He will continue to deliver us, as you help us by your prayers. Then many will give thanks on our behalf for the gracious favor granted us in answer to the prayers of many.’

“Paul doesn’t say exactly what his challenge was, but we can tell that it was emotional stress that was mentally unhealthy, for it was ‘beyond our ability to endure.’ Paul ‘despaired of life itself’ and felt he had ‘received the sentence of death.’ That’s heavy stuff, and it directly contradicts the adage that God will never allow anything beyond our ability to handle. Paul says it was FAR BEYOND IT. So how did he survive something beyond his ability to survive? God delivered him, and thus he knew God would continue to deliver him. He counted on it. It carried him.

“Even Jesus, in the element of His humanity when facing the cross, stated in Matthew 26:38-39, ‘My soul is exceedingly sorrowful, even to death.’ He fell with His face to the ground and prayed, ‘My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me.’ Luke 22:44 expounds, ‘And being in anguish, he prayed more earnestly, and his sweat was like drops of blood falling to the ground.’ That’s an anguish begging for relief.

“And that’s the message for anyone experiencing depression or feeling despondent. Christians tend to shoot their wounded by making them wonder what’s wrong with them, suggesting that they just need to have more faith. When it feels too heavy, it’s not a matter of a lack of faith, for Jesus, too, experienced it. Sometimes life IS too heavy.

“My loved one struggles with depression and has been suicidal multiple times. I live daily with the weight of that, but the sun just keeps coming up. I cling to the certainty that God carries us when we rely on Him, when we feel we can’t go on, when we can’t take any more. It’s OK to admit it. It’s OK to not be strong. It’s OK to fall with your face to the ground. Jesus did. We don’t have to pretend. We need to break the stigma.

“Whether you’re the person who’s struggling or whether you’re struggling to support, encourage, or minister to someone else, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a great resource for educational information and services, including support groups. Seeking and accepting help is a step toward better health.”

More stories to come…..

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.