Shortly after her own graduation from Emory University, Jennifer Morris — the chief executive officer of The Nature Conservancy, whom Maryville College has announced as the speaker for its May 9th Commencement exercise — left the United States for stints as an English teacher in rural Japan and in the African country of Namibia.

Those experiences, she said, will shape some of the remarks she’ll share with the Class of 2026 during the graduation ceremony. Aided by a liberal arts education, those newly minted MC alumni have boundless opportunities to step into an unknown future in which they can make a profound difference, Morris added.

“The early years of my career after college were instrumental in shaping my career and worldview,” she said. “It taught me that being thrown into unfamiliar cultures and uncomfortable situations was critical for my own growth and perspective on my own personal history. Curiosity and continuous learning make us whole, and the best ideas often come from voices you didn’t expect, so pushing yourself to be exposed to new ideas, new voices and to get out of your comfort zone can help build the bridges we need.

“And we need this now more than ever. I’ll remind graduates that while fear is natural, we have to crush it and never let it be the reason we stop, and that it’s okay not to have all the answers. Leadership isn’t about certainty; it’s about courage, humility, and the willingness to keep learning.”

As CEO of The Nature Conservancy, she leads a team of nearly 6,000 staff members working in more than 80 countries to address the dual crises of climate emergency and biodiversity loss. Her invitation to speak at Commencement is timely, said Maryville College President Dr. Bryan Coker, given that her leadership and perspective align closely with the institution’s evolving academic priorities.

“Jen Morris is a timely and relevant Commencement speaker for Maryville College, as we plan and build robust support for the future Alexander Institute for Conservation Leadership and the Sciences, an initiative which will be truly transformational for our region,” Coker said. “As the College increasingly focuses on this richly biodiverse region we call home, we want to applaud and amplify The Nature Conservancy’s efforts, and we look forward to recognizing Jen Morris’s extraordinary leadership.”

“The Alexander Institute is a fantastic opportunity to advance critical environmental research, train up-and-coming conservation leaders, and make an impact in Tennessee and beyond,” Morris said. “I’m particularly excited about its location and focus on the Appalachian region, which is a globally critical ecosystem. The Appalachians store nearly 25% of U.S. forest carbon, are home to over one‑third of U.S. plant species, and provide drinking water to 36 million people.

“Our graduates have a 206-year history of going out and doing good in the world,” Coker said. “I know the Class of 2026 will appreciate Jen Morris’s message of what our world — and what our planet — requires of them, moving forward.”

