Let’s play what-if.

What if there is enough available money in Big Orange Country to buy the necessary components of a good football team. Will it happen?

What if Josh Heupel is crafty enough to assemble the puzzle pieces into a presentation worthy of applause. How long will it take?

There was a time I didn’t think the coach was firm enough to make the really hard but necessary decisions to change what he had. He was doing better than OK. Almost everybody — his boss, assistant coaches, players, donors, media – liked him.

In Heupel’s eight years as a head coach, he had never fired an assistant. Would he? Could he? He favored consistency, stability. Loyalty and friendship were involved.

Josh removed all doubts. He did what he thought he had to do. He isn’t who I thought he was.

After the bowl loss, Heupel addressed obvious disappointment. He said it must become motivation for improvement, a chance to get better and stronger.

“We’ll be back ready to roll in 2026. I can promise you that.”

I copied those words to my office notebook. I don’t want to forget when and what he said. We’ll eventually find out if changes produced fundamental improvement or if they were just a public relations response to “do something.”

The next biggest challenge is near. Of course, coaching is important. Players are more important. The roster must be strengthened. How he handles this restoration is critical.

I’ll say what so many have been hinting. The Volunteers of 2025 weren’t tough enough, physically or mentally, to win big games. Once or twice they came close. Alas, they lost them all.

Late in the season, they were nowhere near the intensity level playoff teams are showing on TV.

What Josh has done so far appears to be positive. He will have a new strength and conditioning coach to do something about how many times the Vols lost at the line of scrimmage, how they under-performed in fourth quarters.

Heupel made a serious commitment to a new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles. It seems Knowles got precisely who he wanted to help install and coach his somewhat complex system. That is a really big deal.

It might be very helpful if a spare Penn State defender or two transferred to Tennessee. Never would I advocate tampering but what if they show up in the portal …

Safeties are key to what Knowles does. He brought in Hall of Famer Anthony Poindexter, co-defensive coordinator at Penn State, to instruct Vol safeties.

Andrew Jackson is coming from the Nittany Lions to coach edge rushers.

Michael Hunter will move here from Ohio State to coach cornerbacks. He previously worked with Knowles with the Buckeyes and Oklahoma State.

Rodney Garner will remain as coach of defensive linemen. William Inge is still linebacker coach. Knowles coached linebackers at previous stops but will apparently coach assistant coaches at Tennessee.

Knowles getting who he wanted as helpers is a professional compliment to him, Heupel, Dr. Danny White, the budget, the Tennessee program, young talent, the big ballpark, sellout crowds and the impressive history of Tennessee football.

Rejoining the chase for championships will require more changes. Heupel-era recruiting has been middle-of-the-league. Development of talent has been slow and minimal. That is a reflection on evaluation of prospects or instruction, leadership and practice.

This past fall, for the first time in five, an offensive line signee was good enough to start. That said, the offensive line didn’t win.

The three successful quarterbacks came from the transfer portal. Nico might have made it but didn’t (his dad was a pain).

The two young QBs have exciting potential but, here we go again: The search for a veteran quarterback is underway.

There are other holes to fill. Tennessee honored 17 players (13 seniors and four redshirt juniors) on Senior Day. Early outs for the NFL draft make some sense.

Twenty or so transfer outs, so far, have not created panic. Offensive tackle Lance Heard is leaving because he didn’t want to move from left to right tackle to clear space for David Sanders.

Running back Peyton Lewis had more potential than production. Kicker Max Gilbert is going away for a fresh start. The noise over those missed field goals was a little too much.

Stay tuned. The portal can change rapidly. Better bids from rivals and pay conflicts are potential pop-ups.

On the subject of money, there is supposedly a proverbial fly in the soup. Certain big donors are disturbed about investments lost. The Nico disaster cost several million. Cash went down the drain with Boo Carter’s “second chance” and follow-up behavior.

Now comes Rickey Gibson’s portal entry. This time last year, he took advantage of Jermod McCoy’s injury to demand and receive a raise under threat of transferring.

After a season of cashing checks while sidelined by his own injury, he announced he is leaving. Hmmmm.

NIL money matters. The Vols do need a quarterback and 10 or 12 other people who can line up correctly and play. At least two defensive backs and a defensive end and tackle would be a start. They could use a running back or two, an offensive tackle and help at linebacker to give very bright newcomers a chance to grow up.

If you want to help, there is no waiting list to become a donor.

