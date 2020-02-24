Weight loss program at Cansler Y

The Cansler Y will launch a three-months weight loss program this week and is currently enrolling. Classes will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday, Feb. 27-May 21 except for March 19 (spring break).

The Weight Loss Program is designed to help people seeking a healthier weight achieve their goals by making small, modest changes to their daily behaviors and forming sustainable, healthy habits. Rather than advocate for specific or restrictive short-term solutions, this program helps participants build skills for successful lifestyle changes and empowers them to self-design their action plans, according to the Y’s information.

Here’s how it works:

Group-based program (8-16 people)

Meets 1 hour per week for 12 weeks

Participants weigh-in, track their food and physical activity, and create SMART goals each week

Weekly discussion topics include creating a supportive environment, goal setting, balanced eating, physical activity, positive psychology and sustainability

Participants are invited to engage in activities offered at the Y that support their weight loss goals every week

Cost is $50 for Y members and $100 for participants who are not Y members

The program is for adults 18 years and older who desire a healthier weight.

Email Chris at ccanges@ymcaknoxville.org to find a class time near you.