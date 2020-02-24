KnoxTNToday.com mailers are out

Fountain City residents east of Broadway are set to receive a newspaper mailer from Knox TN Today. We’re mailing today for delivery Tuesday and Wednesday. We had some fun with this one. Carol Springer calls it the water edition. We’ve got stories on flooding and lakes and rain. There’s a hearty dose of Tumblins – Jim and Richard – plus unique content that won’t appear online until Wednesday.

KnoxTNToday.com uses the mailers to spread the word about this website. We believe that showing what we do will grow readership.

For 2020, we have increased the mailer frequency to monthly. The next mailer is set for March 24-25 to homes in ZIP 37917 – Old North, Fourth & Gill, North Hills.

Also, to highlight our advertisers, we’re showing Ray Varner’s ad here: Ray Varner-2-2020-v1-10x13_3

He’s got some fine deals on new Fords.

Mailers will also be available free at Food City stores in Fountain City and on Loves Creek Road. Enjoy!