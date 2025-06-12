It’s been a long, rather dour spring. April showers turned into May monsoons, and it got hard to see the sunlight at the end of it all. But hopefully the month of June has a little bit more of a summer sensibility, save the totally scorching heat last year brought us. Thankfully Knoxville, totally in tune with its regularly scheduled programming, hasn’t seemed to notice the late arrival of its most relaxed season. This week is business as usual in Scruffy City.

Southern Fried Region Poetry Slam – Multiple Locations (June 11-14)

Celebrating its 33rd year, this gathering of soulful expression is one of the Southeast’s signature summer gatherings for creatives and patrons of the written word. This four-day, multi-venue event spreads across some Knoxville staples to host a variety of writers, authors and more as they compete for bragging rights in one of the country’s largest spoken word competitions.

Nief-Norf SYNNERGY – Knoxville Museum of Art (June 11-14)

This inaugural event comes to us as a small portion of the sprawling and expansive Nief-Norf event that has been occupying the University of Tennessee in the new summer months. Experience a number of totally free and open events that showcase a variety of musical motifs through concerts, panels, workshops and more! Check the full listing of events at the link in the title above.

X-ray Vision: Fish Inside Out – McClung Museum of National History and Culture (through June 15)

This traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is about to move to its next location, but there’s still time to get a glimpse of this strangely aesthetically pleasing blend of images. Originally conceived for research, the X-rays of fish specimens on display blend the practical and profound in a unique way.

Tab Benoit – Bijou Theater (Thursday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.)

Born out of the blues but trailblazing his musicianship into new frontiers, Tab Benoit is an interesting intersection between classic and cutting edge. His newest tour promises to play some favorites while also showcasing his newest, long-awaited LP I Hear Thunder. Come see this decades-long, Grammy-nominated career in person.

South Knoxville Art Walk – Printshop Beer Co. (Friday, June 13, 5 p.m.)

Every second Friday, the folks of South Knoxville gather to sip and stroll in celebration of a vibrant and historic creative community. Peruse through the Old Sevier District and see a diverse range of creatives showcasing in a number of different media. Visual, audial and even some taste bud satisfiers can be found with food and drink specials!

Movies in the Park – Carter Park (Friday, June 13, 7 p.m.)

Get the kids some outdoor time and help your wallet by getting in a movie at this totally free screening of Inside Out 2. As a part of the Sunset Cinema series Knox County is hosting, there will be activities prior to the showing and concessions available for purchase at the park.

Hard Knox Roller Derby – World’s Fair Exhibition Hall (Saturday, June 14, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.)

Roller Derby season is officially upon us, and Hard Knox is opening theirs with a bang and two teams in their four-hour bout. The first of six matches over the summer, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch this crew boasting their skills on wheels.

Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind – Theater Knoxville Downtown (Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 22)

This totally unique, breakneck speed of a production is landing in Knoxville after boasting the longest tenure of any play in Chicago. A totally interactive experience, audience members can sift through 90 different two-minute productions to curate their own night at the theater and get a full plate of experience and styles from a multitude of ensembles.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown.

