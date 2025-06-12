HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations

Google recent world happenings: Russia/Ukraine war update/ Chinese tariffs to 55%/ Northern Ireland violence/ Argentina’s former president sentenced.

National headlines:

Google recent national events: Texas National Guard deployed to San Antonio/ Minnesota budget and New Jersey election/ Military bases returning to pre-Biden names/ and FEMA to be phased out.

Senate Confirms David Fotouhi as President Trump’s EPA Deputy Administrator. See full EPA article here.

Keep up with Congress: Congress ends their work week with 20 meetings: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings: here.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 12-15 Once again, Manchester, Tennessee, will host the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, one of the most popular live music events in the country, on a 700-acre Middle Tennessee farm that becomes the temporary home for thousands from across the country. See details here.

Cades Cove Vehicle Free Days begin Wednesday, June 18 Cades Cove loop road is motor vehicle-free all day on Wednesdays for part of the year (June 18 – September 24) to provide opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists to experience Cades Cove without motor vehicles. See details here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny Thursday, no promises for Friday According to the National Weather Service, we should have a partly sunny day with a high near 88 and a low tonight around 68. Friday rain chances increase once again throughout the day with a high near 87.

Sales tax hike moves closer to ballot: Knoxville City Council voted 7-1 on June 10, 2025, to include a vote by citizens on increasing the sales tax by one-half cent inside the city. A second, final vote by city council will be Tuesday, June 24, 2025. If approved by voters on November 4, 2025, the sales tax increase would go into effect in March 2026. No word yet on whether Knox County and/or the town of Farragut will ask for a similar vote. Info here.

Former restaurant asks for help finding stolen grill. The restaurant posted, “Good morning, Knoxville. I need your help … someone took my BBQ grill. If you have any information on its whereabouts please text me. Thanks Andre 740-870-7504. It was taken from my BurgerBoys location,” the restaurant said in a post on Facebook. See story and picture on WBIR.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

