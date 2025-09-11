While Neyland is booming and barking with a visit from the Bulldogs, the rest of the city is still carrying its zeal and energy in every aspect of what makes our city great. Whether that’s hype-up concerts, honoring history, or preserving our traditions, all harbor their little piece of Rocky Top, all while those in orange are shouting its praises riverside.

A Puzzle Competition with Susan Gregg Gilmore – Union Ave Books (September 11, 6 p.m.) In promoting her new book, “The Curious Calling of Leonard Bush,” author and puzzle patron Susan Gregg Gilmore is hosting a friendly competition with prizes available both for the winner and within the pages of her newest effort. Four teams will compete to complete the challenge in one hour in a winner-take-all contest and a celebration of new literature all balled into one! Please RSVP if you plan on attending this event.

Pecos and the Rooftops – The Mill & Mine (September 11, 8 p.m.) They say if you wanna play in Texas, you need a fiddle in the band. While that still holds true, it’s becoming increasingly evident that you also might need a shaggy-haired headbanger or two in the crowd as well, and that’s exactly what Pecos and the Rooftops bring. Hailing from Lubbock, this crew prides itself on its roots, while being one of the first to push the needle into grungier spaces in line with a neo-90’s revival currently taking Texas by storm. That storm is creeping across the border nationwide.

James McMurtry – Bijou Theater (September 11, 7:30 p.m.) A Texas roots legend in his own right, James McMurtry has been picking and singing in concert halls that yield legendary performances since the late 80s. Adding one of Knoxville’s own historic venues, he’s ready to wow you with the way his pen and paper illuminate themselves through his voice. Heralded as one of the truest voices in songwriting by wordsmiths like John Mellencamp and Stephen King, this is an act you don’t want to miss in person, an understated definer of a generation.

Symphony on the Square – Market Square (September 11, 7:30 p.m.) In tandem with our nation’s 250th birthday on the horizon, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be playing its way through history on the most public stage. Joined by pianist Lara Downes, you’re afforded the opportunity to attend a high-quality performance right in your backyard. Bring lawn chairs and blankets!

East Tennessee Homestead Festival – Hardin Valley Event Center (September 12-13, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) In its second year, this festival is teaching East Tennessee residents the benefits of homesteading through a fun, educational, and inspirational panel of guests and workshops necessary to anyone pining for self-sufficiency in the modern era. Learn to manage your food, your land, and your existence as a whole better in these traditionally agrarian hills through expert guidance and a little push.

Beginner Acting for Adults – Knoxville Entrepreneur Center (Fridays, September 12 – October 17, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. If you’re looking for a leap outside of your bubble, and don’t mind a six-week commitment to the bit, this beginner acting class is the perfect exercise for theater aspirations or getting a trial run in reality. Through a myriad of walkthroughs, line reads and exercises with facial expressions, you’ll get the basics of acting in a concise course offered for just a few hundred dollars.

Movie in the Cave: Hocus Pocus (September 13, multiple showtimes) An early spook in preparation for Halloween, come see a fall classic in this cavernous cinema that only goes to add to the viewing experience. When three witches are brought back from the dead in modern-day Salem, a young boy must figure out how to send them back to their own time before they can bewitch him. Be mindful that the caverns are kept at a cool 58 degrees, so bring comfy and warm clothing!

Art Fest – Farragut Community Center (September 14, 1 – 3 p.m.) Now a family tradition in the town of Farragut, unleash your little artist to the throes of creativity with a variety of stations and modes to find a niche for every kind of inspiration. With materials and instructions provided for each station, a general direction can help push these budding masterpieces in the right direction.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

