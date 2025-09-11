Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in May, June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the City of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

The History Parlor is free and open to the public. It convenes at 9:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Bilo Nelson Auditorium of the East Tennessee History Center, 601 South Gay Street, in downtown Knoxville. East Tennessee Historical Society: The History Parlor .

Two farmers’ markets on Thursdays Every Thursday until September 25, 3- 6 p.m. at New Harvest Park in east Knox County. See more information Nourish Knoxville Harvest Park Pavilion Farmers Market in Hardin Valley until October 30, 4-7 p.m. at 2620 Willow Point Way, 37931. See more information Pavilion Farmers Market.

Master Gardener seminar 9/11 Knoxville photographer and Master Gardener Elle Colquitt will share tips on taking garden photographs. The free seminar will be held at the University of Tennessee Eastern Region Office at 1801 Downtown West Blvd. from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Ijams Nature Center Ijams has programs, activities and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check calendar of events: https://www.ijams.org/calendar-of-events.

Weather: Mid 80’s with chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1with a high near 87 and a low around 68. Thursday, we still have a chance of showers with a high of 87.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

