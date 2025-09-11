Performing artist and Ableton Live certified trainer, Feral Kitty, will lead a workshop and performance entitled Everyone Can Make Music on Tuesday, September 16, 6 p.m. at the Clayton Performing Arts Center at the Pellissippi State Community College Hardin Valley campus.

The workshop is designed for producers, educators, students, and the general public. NO registration is required.

The interactive session will blend keynote storytelling, live electronic performance, and practical demonstrations inside Ableton Live — the world-renowned software that has redefined how music is created, taught, and performed.

“The traditional ways we’ve taught music have left too many people behind,” Kitty said. “But with tools like Live, and with teaching methods that prioritize creativity and access, anyone can discover their musical voice.”

No prior music experience is required — only curiosity and a willingness to play.

Ableton’s global network of certified trainers is expert musicians, producers, and educators who are officially recognized for their mastery of Live and their ability to teach it effectively. This event brings multiple trainers together to create an inclusive and inspiring environment for all music makers.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.