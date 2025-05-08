It’s a big weekend for Knoxville music! Whether it’s local acts returning home to host incredible friends, or touring acts looking to cultivate established and storied scenes, there’s a little something for every sonic niche going on during Scruffy City’s days off.

Shakespeare on the Hill – Mabry-Hazen House (May 8-11, 15-18, multiple times)

Come see the historic retelling of the classic The Winter’s Tale on the lawn of the Mabry-Hazen house, who will utilize the space in multiple capacities throughout the production. Follow along from the steps of the home to the gazebo in a journey of false accusations, heartache and homecomings that arrive with some complications. Tickets for this stellar production are only $15.

Sanctus Real & Blue Violin – Bijou Theater (May 9, 7 p.m.)

Sanctus Real has been a Christian radio regular for years now, bringing a rock-infused jolt to the praise and worship themes so many love and cherish. Combined with the genre-molding Blue Violin, the night is promised to bring energy and regality to one of the most intimate venues in Knoxville, all under the light of 1,000 candles.

Jeff Dunham – Food City Center (May 9, 7 p.m.)

Professional ventriloquist and harborer of a dozen personalities, Jeff Dunham is a household name in the comedy world. He’s been talking to himself with the help of puppets since he was 9, and has continued to burgeon into a storied career since then. Now, he’s coming to Rocky Top. East Tennesseeans can see why Slate calls him “America’s favorite comedian,” and how the friends he props up on his knee have helped him achieve that.

Southern Skies Music Festival – World’s Fair Park (May 10, 12:30 p.m. start time)

Curated by Knoxville’s own Dirty Guvnah’s, this whiskey-fueled Saturday is an incredible blend of locally curated, nationally recognized talent. The lineup boasts country, rock and southern acts like the Guvnah’s themselves, Willow Avalon and Texas legend Charley Crockett. A perfect excuse to commiserate over a stiff pour and some good tunes at Knoxville’s premiere spring music presentation.

Vestival – Candora Arts & Heritage Association (May 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Knoxville is no stranger to live music and good food, but the Vestival provides all of those amenities with the opportunity to learn about a once vibrant community and celebrate its tradition. The Vestal, a South Knoxville neighborhood, is at the forefront of these stages and food trucks and local vendors. It’s a celebration beloved by the whole community, and continually draws a crowd looking to preserve and prop-up one of our city’s most historic communities.

British Car Show – Talley Ho Inn (May 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re walking through the garage of James Bond, Townsend, Tennessee, is going to be a pretty close second to that this weekend. Vehicle owners and models bring an eclectic blend not only in age, but in style. Sedans, coupes and luxury vehicles all in a row ready to be fawned over while their motors rev. For car lovers, look no further.

Bob Watt Fishing Rodeo – Anchor Park (May 10, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

For the parents with a budding Bill Dance in the household, this annual fishing tournament in Farragut provides a great outlet for children to become involved with the sport and hobby in a fun and semi-competitive way. Bring your kid, grab a rod and catch some fish with the possibility of winning a couple of prizes along the way!

Coheed and Cambria – Knoxville Civic Coliseum (May 11, 6:30 p.m.)

One of the most influential and impactful prog-rock and metal groups of the 21st century, legends of the game are returning to a unique hub for the heavy and hardcore scenes. Knoxville has always been a safe haven and breeding ground for some of the country’s hottest acts in the genre, and the turnout for this show will no doubt further prove that point and continue to cultivate the ever-growing community.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.