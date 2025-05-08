Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Dozens killed in India-Pakistan conflict. India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory on Wednesday as retaliation for last month’s attack on tourists in Kashmir.

The United States and Houthis reach deal. The truce to halt American airstrikes and Iranian-backed militants agreeing to cease attacks against American vessels in the Red Sea was announced in an Oval Office meeting with Canada’s Prime minister.

Papal conclave now meeting. The group of cardinals making up the conclave is meeting to choose the new Pope. Watch for the smoke from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel to know where the process is at the end of the day. Black smoke yesterday meant no Pope. When it’s white, the Pope has been chosen.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: 12 meetings today, see here.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Stocks up and down, a toss-up: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

REAL ID now required: After decades of recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, travelers boarding domestic flights must use a state-issued REAL ID marked with a star in the upper right-hand corner. Aside from flying, the REAL ID will also be required to enter secure federal facilities.

State headlines:

TDOT gets historic budget increase: Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced that for the first time in history, the state’s annual budget includes recurring general fund dollars for transportation: $80 million in recurring and $1 billion in non-recurring dollars. Details here.

Local headlines:

Weather: 50/50 rain or sun According to the National Weather Service, we have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but that’s a 50% chance for cloudy or sunny skies too! Today’s high will near 77 and tonight’s low around 58. Friday keeps the same percentage of showers or clouds with a high near 75.

Knox County assistant district attorney fired. Knox County Attorney General Charme Allen said she dismissed Berkley Mason after social media posts he’s made raised questions about whether he would justly prosecute cases. WBIR carried the story as well as other media outlets.

Concerts on the Square tonight: Tonight’s third Thursday concert on Market Square from 7 – 9 p.m. features 12Eleven Band. Details here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.