At the close of business, May 2, 1,587 documents had come through our office. Trust deeds (loans) accounted for 364 transactions totaling $175.55 million. The largest loan of the week was funded by FirstBank for $42.33 million, followed by PNC Bank NA backing $17.47 million. The others over $1 million are below: There were transfers on 276 properties, including 13 properties purchased for more than $1 million. Four commercial properties were among those, the most expensive being the purchase of the retail centers on both sides of Target at the Harvest Park Center in East Knoxville. Knoxville Levcal LLC sold the centers anchored by Joann’s, Marshall’s and Ulta to Halpern Harvest Park LLC for $23.6 million. This transfer does not include the Target property.

A private party sold the convenience store at 9730 Norris Freeway to Norris FS Property LLC for $3.6 million, the week’s second largest valued transfer.

Topsoil Inc. sold the asphalt plant in the Forks of the River Industrial Park. PRI of East Tennessee Inc. purchased the two tracts at 5651 S. National Drive for $2.57 million. The two parcels total 15.2 acres.

Finally, in West Knox County, a Solway church building will have a new congregation. Fellowship West Church sold the church property at 8000 River Drive to Oak Ridge Church of Christ for $1.3 million.

The comparison chart has been updated through May 2, 2025: In summary, April ended last Wednesday with 6,106 new documents in Knox County’s records. Trust deeds accounted for 1,398 recordings valued at $489.15 million, with three of those over $10 million. The largest loan was funded by Walker & Dunlop LLC for $49.43 million. PNC National Bank loaned $17.48 million and Smartbank loaned $10 million.

The 988 property transfers of the month amounted to $446.98 million. Two commercial properties sold for over $10 million: Halpern Harvest Park LLC’s $23.6 million acquisition of Harvest Park Center properties purchased last week, and Holston Bend Holdings LLC’s $21.97 million purchase of Exedy America’s property in the EastBridge Business Park.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.