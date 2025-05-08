There once was a beagle named bagel.

Who found himself, sadly, lone eagle.

His folks didn’t care or even know where

The beagle named bagel would appear.

Was he lost or just seeking

A more eager owner for beagle?

Found on a dark highway, astray

Taken to home, not far away.

Beagle named bagel became Buddy

With a sister named Rosie to play!

Yes, he’s a menace with chewing of shoes,

Unmaking of beds whenever he’d choose.

But he is now home safe,

That’s where he will stay,

Snuggled and loved, no more to stray.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.