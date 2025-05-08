On the third weekend of May, May 17-18, the ancient beat of Scottish drums will echo in the mountains once again, calling clans and families home for the annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games at the Blount Partnership Townsend Visitor’s Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Townsend, Tennessee. Saturday’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Cèilidh is 7-9 p.m.) and Sunday’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In its 43rd year, the oldest Highland games in the state honors the Scotch-Irish settler roots of East Tennessee while celebrating Scottish cultural traditions such as Pipe & Drum competitions, Highland games, storytelling, Highland dancing, authentic food and more.

“Visually, it’s a beautiful setting and to hear the bagpipes echoing against the mountains is just incredible,” said Keith Austin, event sponsor and marketing chair. “The smells of the cooking are also a great experience.”

While the festival and games event offers a feast for the senses, the camaraderie among those with Scotch-Irish heritage is also a large part of the two-day experience. Austin says many attendees over the years have connected with their Scotch-Irish roots, and are eager to learn about their ancestors who settled the region in the 18th century.

“It’s like a huge family reunion,” Austin said. “We also want young families to come out and enjoy the festival and games. It’s something to pass on to them.”

This year 10 historical societies will have booths at the festival and 50 clans will also be present wearing their clan tartans proudly. For those wanting to don their family plaid, there will be some kilt makers among the 20 vendors.

Events include:

Axe throwing

Children’s activities

Ceremonies

Clan challenge

Heavy athletics

Highland dancing

Music and entertainment

Piping and drumming competition

Sheep herding demonstrations

Whisky tasting

“We are always so excited for the visitors and families that the Scottish Festival and Games event brings to the region,” said Kim Mitchell, director of tourism for the Blount Partnership. “They serve as a reminder of what makes our region special, both historically and today.”

On-site parking costs $10 per car, and space will be limited. The parking fee supports the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. The official entrance gate for on-site parking is east of the Blount Partnership Townsend Visitor’s Center off of US 321.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the link here. First responders, seniors, veterans, active-duty military and students can receive a discounted ticket price if they show their identification at the gate. Children 15 and under receive free admission.

More information is available here.

