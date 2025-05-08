The Market Square Farmers Market is an open-air, producer-only farmers market managed by Nourish Knoxville and held every Wednesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May through mid-November in the heart of downtown Knoxville.

Every product from fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, and pasture-raised meats to fresh edible & ornamental plants, cut flowers, bread & baked goods, jams & jellies, coffee, and artisan crafts, is grown, raised and/or made by the vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read more details including parking information at Market Square Farmers Market.

