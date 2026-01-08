It might not have felt like the holidays the past few weeks, but the now-frigid temperatures are moving Knoxvillians back inside and by the fire for warmth. Breaking in new Christmas gifts or revisiting old favorites at the theater, the first weekend back in active form sees a lot of Knoxville’s best venues well-heated by patrons looking to get back in the swing of things after a quick hibernation.

How the Blounts Made Money – Blount Mansion (January 8, 6 – 7 p.m.) As a portion of their centennial celebration, the Blount Mansion is diving into the history of these storied grounds with lectures from key experts and well-read historians on the subject, this week hosted by the mansion’s Executive Director, David Hearnes. Join David as he pores over the family finances and learn how some sound investments made for a local legend.

Mario Kart Tournament – Farragut Community Center (January 8, 6 – 8 p.m.) Here, your kid can show off his post-Christmas skills at running the Rainbow Road in this tournament to test the neighborhood champion. Playing Mario Kart 8, every participant (ages 5-12) will get multiple rounds to show off their dominance or hone their craft on the Nintendo Switch.

Sunsphere Sessions – Sunsphere (January 9, 5 – 6 p.m.) Hear some of the freshest local acts from around town in one of Knoxville’s most iconic venues throughout January, as WDVX celebrates its homegrown talent by placing them on the most unique stage in the city. This week, artist Hayden Bright is stepping into the spotlight, bringing his unique voice and songwriting style to the very top of the city.

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing – Knoxville Children’s Theater (January 9 – 23, 7 – 8:30 p.m.) Brought to life by Knoxville’s most talented future thespians, “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” tells the tale of two brothers, one whose behavior is anything but admirable, and the world they share despite being so dissimilar. Laugh as the kids learn some lessons in this dazzling display of bad manners.

7th Annual Hike to Remember – Nixon’s Deli West (January 10, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Get some steps in to kick off your Saturday and join the community in cause with Hike to Remember. A fundraising stroll through town that goes to benefit suicide prevention training, feeding families with food insecurity and other various non-profit missions in the community. With food and drink provided and a raffle ceremony included, there’s plenty of reason to come join in on the movement, one step at a time.

LitKidz Workshop – The Bottom (January 10, 12 – 1 p.m.) A book reading for the little ones that highlights the importance of pouring into your community. Join Amelia Parker and read “Stacey Speaks Up” this Saturday, a book about a little girl who helps solve significant issues at her school. Stay after the reading to receive a copy of the book and pizza, as well as give children the opportunity to make a paper quilt.

Hal Holbrook’s Mark Twain – Tennessee Theater (January 10, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.) It’s the closest thing you’ll see to his famed novels coming to life, with this one-man show winning over audiences nationwide. Richard Thomas of Ozark fame brings America’s foremost wordsmith to life as he revels in the spunk and spontaneity that continue to live on in ink, conjuring a small sliver of the larger-than-life character.

Return of the Jedi in Concert – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (January 10, 8 p.m.) Revisit the forest moon of Endor, the Emperor’s chambers and so many more iconic locations in this intoxicatingly immersive reimagining of the classic movie experience. Together, you and the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will whisk through that galaxy far, far away as they illustrate John Williams’ iconic score in real time.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

