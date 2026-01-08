Every year, I celebrate my birthday with Elvis—it’s like my own personal rock ‘n’ roll holiday. Sharing a birthday with Elvis is like having a party in Graceland—everyone’s celebrating, but I’m just hoping someone brings the peanut butter and banana sandwiches, which are my favorite too.

Elvis Presley had a fascinating life, and here are some lesser-known, intriguing facts that might surprise you:

Elvis had a twin brother named Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn.

Although known for rock and roll, Elvis was heavily influenced by gospel music from attending church with his family.

Elvis’s first recording was a demo of My Happiness, which he made for his mother at Sun Studio in 1953. It was never released at the time.

Elvis starred in 31 feature films, with his first major film being Love Me Tender.

Elvis was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and served in Germany. -\

As an avid car collector, he owned over 200 vehicles throughout his life with his pink Cadillac becoming a symbol of his style.

His iconic hip-shaking dance moves were considered scandalous at the time, often censored on television

Celebrating my birthday on the same day as Elvis means I’ll always have the best ‘hunka hunka burning love’ playlist—but the dance moves? Not so much.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.