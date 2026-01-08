As part of King Week, 2026, a landmark basketball event between Austin-East High School and Fulton High School is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, at Jody Wright Arena in Fulton High School, 2509 N. Broadway.

Teams will compete at various times:

Boys Junior Varsity – noon

Girls Varsity – 1:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity – 3:30 p.m.

During the Boys Varsity game, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student who demonstrates outstanding leadership, service, and commitment to the community.

This first Annual MLK Basketball Classic will establish a new tradition that uses athletics to reflect Dr. King’s vision of unity, leadership, and opportunity while celebrating one of Knoxville’s most storied high school rivalries.

More Information:

https://mlkknoxville.com/classic/

