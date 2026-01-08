Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing from Friday, January 9th- Sunday, January 25th, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. at 747 World’s Fair Park. Free onsite parking is provided.

Everyone makes such a fuss about Fudge, Peter Hatcher’s little brother. The dentist, the shoe saleslady, the beautiful secretary… everyone in New York City! But when Fudge messes with Peter’s pet turtle Dribble, it’s Peter’s turn to make a fuss!

The production features thirteen talented young actors, ages 9 to 14. The cast includes Judah Koerten as Peter, Grace Templeton as Mother, Elias Horney as Father, Molly Allen as Sheila, and Barnes Shafer as Jimmy Fargo. Also joining them are KCT veterans Marion Field, Judah Perry, Shepard Shafer, and Layne Templeton. Making their KCT debut are Craig Brehmer, Amalia Jenkins, Adriana Martinez Casini, and Jude Tucker.

The play is directed by KCT alumnus, Elijah Payne. The scenic design is led by Elijah M,owithy and assistedfromy Kyan McCoy and Matthew McKenna. Isabella Summers serves as costume designer and is assisted by Lily Przybyszewski. The props are designed by Lucille Childers and assisted by Lyric Bledsoe. Levi Payne serves as the lighting designer. The play is stage-managed by Harper Knight and assistant stage-managed by Persie Cunningham.

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.

