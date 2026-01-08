Welcome to 2026! During the last week of the month and the beginning of the new year, 1,013 documents were presented for recording. New loans accounted for 261 instruments with a total value of $81.04 million. There were six loans over $1 million, the largest being $4.95 million, backed by Pinnacle Bank. The other high-value loans are outlined below:

Property transfers made up 141 of the total recordings and had a cumulative value of $63.96 million. Among those were eight transactions with prices over $1 million. Six of those were commercial properties, the most expensive being $4.45 million for an office building on Lovell Road. 114 Lovell Pointe, LLC, sold the building at 114 Lovell Road to Lovell Pointe Holdings, LLC for $4.45 million.

The Builders Exchange building on Clark Street has a new owner as well. Builders Exchange of Tennessee, Inc., sold the building at 300 Clark Street to the Jim Haslam Leadership Center for $1.5 million.

Three sales occurred in North Knoxville, near the intersection of Clinton Highway and Callahan Road. The most expensive of the three was the KFC location in front of Walmart. Burgess LLC sold the property to WRE Clinton Hwy, LLC for $1.45 million. The next property is the office building at 6515 Clinton Highway. Church Leasing, Inc., sold the property to Six Acquisition Group, LLC for $1.1 million. The third property is behind Walmart, at 6625 Pleasant Ridge Road. This building is on the corner of Northwest Park Drive and Pleasant Ridge Road. Dilmar Properties, Inc. bought the property from Market Resources, LLC, for $1.1 million.

The last commercial sale involved the building and adjacent undeveloped lot located at 3606 Western Avenue. Situated between Piedmont Street and Chillicothe Street, the building is currently occupied by Knoxville Liquor Land. Ark Partnership sold the property to Westernknoxcom, LLC for $1.1 million.

We’ve updated the year-to-date comparison chart as of 12/31/2025:

A quick recap of December’s business: The Total number of documents recorded was 6,807.

Warranty deeds (property transfers): 1,024 recorded with a total value of $498.73 million. The most expensive property to change hands in December was the former Walmart location at University Commons. UTFI Real Estate, LLC, made the purchase for $26 million. The second-most expensive property was the storage business at 4514 Western Avenue, purchased by TNU3528KE, LP, for $9.5 million.

Trust deeds (loans): 1,617 were recorded with a total value of $498.73 million. The largest loan of the month was $55 million, backed by BMO Bank, NA. Southeastern Housing Foundation II funded the second-largest loan at $7.5 million.

