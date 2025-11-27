The favorite feast of America is finally here! In between shoveling bites of turkey and trying to perfect Grandma’s signature gravy recipe, Knoxville is bringing family and friends together across town through breaking bread and bringing the house down. If you’re not in a food coma after today, you might be inclined to see what kind of late fall fun there is to be found in some of our most active neighborhoods.

Light the Park – Founders Park (November 25 – January 1, dusk till 10 p.m.) Even if the sun has started setting earlier than desired, there are still ways to light up the night sky. Founders Park promises to bring bright joy to those premature evenings with a luminous stroll through one of its best parks. Aside from getting your steps in, the little ones can also write and mail letters to Santa and check out daily giveaways from local businesses partnering with the event!

Fantasy of Trees – Knoxville Convention Center (November 26 – 30, multiple times) Presented by Axle Logistics, this longstanding Christmas tradition probably has the most ferns per capita on this side of the Mason-Dixon line. With over 300 trees to gawk at, accessories and door hangers to sift through, Fantasy of Trees wastes no time getting Knoxville into its Christmas spirit early while funding a good cause. Proceeds go toward the Children’s Hospital, with over $1.9 million raised just last year!

Thanksgiving Lunch Cruise – Volunteer Princess (November 27, 1 – 3 p.m.) Set sail on a brisk cruise down the Tennessee River for a more scenic take on the holiday! With a buffet line and a private table, this event is perfect if you’re looking for a little deviation from tradition, or if you’re trying to start some new ones. With a full menu prepared for you and drinks available on the upper deck, you can let the captain and crew do the hard work this year.

Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights – Mill and Mine (November 28, 8 p.m.) Trim your stache and throw on a clean pair of boots for a night of 90’s country, as the Mill and Mine becomes a small-town honky tonk for a few fleeting hours. Hear favorites from your throwback playlist or dad’s record collection as you trot and two-step through a setlist full of greatest hits.

Holidays on Ice – Market Square (November 28 – January 4, multiple times) Regardless of snow or sunshine, the heart of Knoxville remains a winter wonderland this season with its signature ice rink plopped in the middle of Market Square. Take a date or the family to come show off your skills or try to learn a new one, with music soundtracking your evening on ice. After you take your skates off, peruse around downtown Knoxville for a bite or a drink!

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – Clayton Center for the Arts (November 29, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.) A localized and loving take on the Charles Dickens classic, this version of “A Christmas Carol” sets Scrooge in Depression-era Appalachia as he’s urged by spirits past and present to soften his heart and recognize the joy of this giving season. Not only is the setting different, but the script also sees a few liberties taken as well as some fresh songs harboring that signature Parton charm.

Light Up Lakeshore – Lakeshore Park (November 29 – January 1) Another pocket of town lighting up the night sky, Lakeshore Park is transforming into a little slice of the North Pole with its trees and ambiance. If you want to get more involved in the growing tradition, there’s a way to invest in this park while keeping its Christmas spirit cultivated. Visit their website to learn about sponsoring a specific tree!

Handel’s “Messiah” with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra – Tennessee Theater (November 30, 2:30 p.m.) The KSO is ready to kickstart the Christmas season, bringing traditional staples by one of the most renowned song-makers of all time right here to East Tennessee. Enjoy classics of the choral variety, soundtracked by opulent, orchestral arrangements, all under the lights of Knoxville’s crown jewel of its arts and music scene.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

