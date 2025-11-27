As our friends and neighbors across East Tennessee gather this Thanksgiving, Wallace Real Estate is taking a moment to express heartfelt appreciation for the community we’ve been privileged to serve for nearly 90 years.

Since 1936, generations of East Tennesseans have trusted Wallace to guide them through one of life’s most meaningful decisions—finding home. That trust is the foundation of everything we do, and it’s something we never take for granted.

We are grateful for our agents, whose dedication to professionalism and service continues to set the standard in our industry. Their commitment to doing what’s right for clients and for our community remains the heartbeat of our company.

We are equally thankful for our brokers, managers, and staff members, whose behind-the-scenes expertise keeps Wallace running strong every day. Their work ensures that agents can focus on what matters most: serving people well.

And above all, we are grateful for you: the individuals, families, and local partners who choose to work with Wallace year after year. Your support allows us to continue our mission of being a trusted real estate resource for East Tennessee.

From our Wallace family to yours, we wish you a warm, joyful, and peaceful Thanksgiving.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

