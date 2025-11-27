Join Michelle Campanis, education coordinator with the UT Arboretum, and Stephen Lyn Bales, naturalist/author, for the First Thursday Supper Club via Zoom on Thursday, December 4, 7 p.m. EST., to learn some quick tips on identifying the birds right in your backyard.

Winter is on the way and with less natural food available, it’s time to keep your bird feeders full and watch for the array of hungry feathered diners. There are typically 30 species of birds that may appear in your East Tennessee backyard. In this program, we will look at the “common” birds such as cardinals, chickadees and nuthatches, and then help you learn to recognize some that you may not be as familiar with, such as sapsuckers, juncos and white throated sparrows.

The class is free, but you must register to receive the Zoom link and recording to watch at your own convenience. Register here under Programs. If you are unable to watch at the scheduled time, the program will be recorded and sent to everyone who registers. Closed captions are available.

The American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) is our new co-sponsor for our First Thursday Nature Supper Club. AMSE and UTAS are co-sponsoring a new Citizen Science Birding Program which will include monthly guided birding walks at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge and other opportunities to get involved with Citizen Science.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com/.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025. It is one of the 10 University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state. To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

