It’s a big weekend for festivals in Knoxville. Two of our biggest celebrations of culture and heritage will plant their flag in separate parts of town, while East Tennessee tradition is still being harbored deep in the hills of our holler. Whether you’re craving a traditional Green dish or looking to dive into authentic German brewing, the theme of the weekend seems to be a celebration of the many different groups that call Rocky Top home.

Parker McCollum – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (September 25, 7:30 p.m.) Parker McCollum broke onto the scene as a roughneck, red dirt kid from Conroe eager to make a name for himself amidst the wild and wonderful Texas country scene. Almost a decade later, he’s breaching stadium status as he brings a blend of traditional western sound with a gen-z flair of modernity to the biggest stages across the country. This borderline tentpole act for Texans everywhere is soon to be heralded as one of the trailblazers of the country’s revival, and certainly not a show to be missed.

The Emo Night Tour – Mill and Mine (September 26, 7 p.m.)There’s a party downtown, and all your favorite emo bands are headlining the show. Well, kind of. The Emo Night Tour has been committed to bringing punk’s biggest hits into ballrooms and music halls across the country to emulate the house party environment with thousands of like-minded fans. Soak in your college days with a playlist and a lineup that celebrates emo music lovers everywhere.

10 Years of Oktoberfest – Schulz-Brau Brewing (September 20 – October 5) To the layman, it may appear that Schulz-Brau is hosting Oktoberfest year-round. This German-style brewery is infamous for its regional food and beverage, but the real celebration dials that celebration of heritage up to eleven. Heart eats, dark beers, and live German music abound for two weeks as one of Knoxville’s most unique and insulated experiences brings Germany to your doorstep.

Greek Fest – Saint George Greek Orthodox Church (September 26-27, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. September 28 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) One of Knoxville’s most popular multicultural events, Greekfest has been gathering tens of thousands of patrons on the steps of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church since 1977. Featuring a slew of traditional festivities with food, music, dancing, and live performance, there’s a new experience to be had at every turn during this weekend-long celebration of Greek culture and its special place in between the hills.

HoLa Festival – World’s Fair Park (September 27, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. September 28 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.) On the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park, Latin American culture will be on full display in its many forms as the HoLa Festival turns a quarter century old. With live music and food all day, you’ll get to experience the Festival of Nations, Heritage booths to further learn about the many aspects of Latin American culture, and children’s activities to get the kiddos engaged in education as well.

Blue Ribbon Country Fair – Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center (September 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) You can never go wrong with a traditional county fair. Transport back to the 19th century with activities and learning experiences conducive to all ages and personalities, filled to the brim with entertainment ripped straight from way back when. Household and lifestyle skills will be taught, with shows and games available in a totally hands-on historical experience. Tickets for this event are $20.

Plein Air Smokies Quick Draw Competition – Sequoyah Hills Park (September 27, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Want to put your drawing, painting and speed skills to the test? This painting contest for a cash prize invites a challenge with a fun twist, where you can set up shop early in the morning while turning in a finished product mere hours later. Artists are invited to check in between 7 – 9 a.m., with paintings turned in by 11 a.m. and cash prizes decided around noon. Creators of all experience levels are invited to come in and intake the scenery and translate it to the canvas as quickly and accurately as possible.

Knoxville Drive Electric Festival – Pellissippi State Community College Hardin Valley Campus (September 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) Not your typical car fest, these sweet rides run on bolts rather than fumes, and Knoxville has a history of hosting some of the largest gatherings of this kind in the nation. All makes and models of electric vehicles will be on display throughout the lot, with live music throughout the day and food from local vendors. Special gifts will be awarded to EV owners who register!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

