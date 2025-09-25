PSCC, Blount Partnership celebrate takeoff of aviation tech program

Pellissippi State Community College and Blount Partnership on Tuesday celebrated the launch of the college’s aviation technology program being “cleared for takeoff,” with a grand event recognizing local leaders and contributors to the program.

Pellissippi State, Blount Partnership and other industry partners designed aviation technology, an 18-month associate degree program, to counteract a labor shortage of aircraft mechanics, create a local pipeline of airframe and powerplant (A&P) maintenance technicians and provide students with high-demand and lucrative jobs.

“Today really is an example of what happens when the right people find the right time and the right place – the right equipment, the right support – to do something that’s incredibly important for a community and a region,” Pellissippi President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said during the event.

Other speakers included Bryan Daniels, president and CEO of Blount Partnership, and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell.

State Sen. Tom Hatcher and state Reps. Jerome Moon and Tom Stinnett presented a proclamation from the state recognizing the establishment of the aviation technology program and best wishes for its success.

The program was made possible with an almost $2 million GIVE grant from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

“How communities come together, it’s just incredible,” said Patty Weaver, vice president for External Affairs at Pellissippi, who has overseen efforts to gain accreditation for the program. “I’ve been in this business for 25 years, and I just love seeing the collaboration and community come out and support such efforts, because it was a big, big effort to get this completed. I’m truly honored to be here today to celebrate this.”

Others noted for support in the program’s creation included Cirrus Aircraft, Standard Aero, McGhee Tyson Airport, the 134th Air Refueling Wing, PSA Airlines, Massey Electric and Continental Aerospace Technologies.

Pellissippi’s new program is an FAA Part 147 school with additional certifications from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The event closed with tours of the aviation technology program’s 22,500 square-foot facility – complete with a Beechcraft 35 Bonanza – led by the program’s first cohort of students.

Cale Godfrey said he learned about the new program from his job at UPS, where he loads cargo planes at the airport. Already a part of the aviation industry, Godfrey said, he joined the program because he wanted to know how planes work.

Fellow student Lindy Futrell said the physics and electrical aspects of her classes have been some of the most interesting so far.

“I think it’s a new beginning, and being able to not only learn, but be successful while learning, has been a really big impact on me,” Futrell said Tuesday at the program’s facility, under a ceiling filled with balloons depicting a sky of puffy white clouds and a Pellissippi blue-and-gold plane.

Katie Ann McCarver, public relations specialist for Pellissippi State, contributed information and quotes for this report.

Two teachers cited as ‘early educators’

In surprise classroom visits, Shelby Belcher, a first-grade teacher at Sam Houston Elementary in Maryville, and Crystal Catron, a Pre-K teacher at Morgan County Head Start, were honored as two of 10 statewide recipients of the annual Tennessee Early Educator Awards.

The program, launched by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE), honors outstanding early childhood educators for their impact on the lives of Tennessee’s youngest learners.

Blair Taylor, chief executive officer of TQEE, dropped by the winners’ schools on September 24, 2025, to surprise the winners. Each winner received a $1,000 cash prize, an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville, and a shopping spree at Lakeshore Learning.

“These 10 honorees represent the excellence, commitment and care that make early learning possible,” said Taylor. “Now in our second year, it is truly a privilege to present these awards and give well-deserved recognition to the extraordinary educators who help shape Tennessee’s future from the very beginning.”

Honorees work with children from birth through third grade. Learn more here.

Crisp Communications provided information and quotes for this report.

KCS sets commencement dates

Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2026 will take place between May 14-21, 2026. Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk, members of the Board of Education, and other community leaders will be in attendance as seniors receive their diplomas and celebrate with their families.

Graduations will be streamed via knoxgrads.com, and archived videos will also be available on the KCSTV YouTube channel. A full schedule is below and can be found on the KCS website. All events will take place on the school’s football field unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, May 14

1 p.m. – KAEC (gymnasium)

5:30 p.m. – Karns High

8 p.m. – Bearden High

Friday, May 15

1 p.m. – Ridgedale (gymnasium)

5:30 p.m. – Gibbs High

8 p.m. – Powell High

Saturday, May 16

9 a.m. – Austin-East Magnet High

12 p.m. – Knox County Virtual School (Bearden High auditorium)

4 p.m. – Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy (Bearden High football field)

6 p.m. – L&N STEM Academy (Bearden High football field)

8 p.m. – Career Magnet Academy (Bearden High football field)

Sunday, May 17

7 p.m. – Farragut High

Monday, May 18

7 p.m. – Hardin Valley Academy

Tuesday, May 19

5:30 p.m. – Carter High

8 p.m. – Central High

Wednesday, May 20

5:30 p.m. – Fulton High

8 p.m. – Halls High

Thursday, May 21

5:30 p.m. – South-Doyle High

8 p.m. – West High

Notes & Quotes

Katherine Bike , Knox County school board member from District 4 in West Knoxville, has announced her candidacy for a second term in the summer 2026 elections.

, Knox County school board member from District 4 in West Knoxville, has announced her candidacy for a second term in the summer 2026 elections. Pilot Company hosted its annual College Night on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at its corporate headquarters, 5508 Lonas Drive. The event gave college students a chance to explore career paths across departments – from technology and operations to merchandising and marketing. Each of 20 departments will award at least one internship beginning in 2026.

hosted its annual College Night on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at its corporate headquarters, 5508 Lonas Drive. The event gave college students a chance to explore career paths across departments – from technology and operations to merchandising and marketing. Each of 20 departments will award at least one internship beginning in 2026. Union County High School band was invited to participate in the 2025 Carson-Newman University Band Day. The Patriot Band performed in the stands and on the field alongside the CNU Marching Eagles and three other high school bands.

was invited to participate in the 2025 Carson-Newman University Band Day. The Patriot Band performed in the stands and on the field alongside the CNU Marching Eagles and three other high school bands. Quote: “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can, I think I can. I think I can, I think I can, I think I can, I think I can!” – Watty Piper, author of The Little Engine That Could.

