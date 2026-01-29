A community is only as forward-thinking as its biggest risk takers. Knoxville, with a history full of big swings, is putting theirs on display in extravagant fashion. From fielding a full football team’s worth of musical acts, to hosting our most passionate thespians and talent purveyors out of love and admiration, the setlist for this Saturday night (and beyond) shows off the next superstars of the city getting their feet set in the batter’s box.

Free Film Screening – St. James Episcopal Church (January 29, 8 p.m.) St. James, in partnership with CHROMA, is bringing important features to local audiences that invite conversation for first and repeat viewings alike. That multi-layered screening comes in the form of Tarkovsky’s “Mirror” this Thursday, a lens of memory that blends stages of life and experience that flow through impulse rather than logic. Widely regarded as the Russian filmmaker’s magnum opus, it’s an abstract yet wholly singular look at life, and how its definition is subjective through experience.

Tuesdays With Morrie – Catholic High School (January 28 – February 8, 7:30 – 10 p.m.) When workaholic journalist Mitch Albom learns that his former mentor is battling ALS, he begins to take some time off work to visit him, quickly learning that a new lecture awaits him with each stop at the hospital as his teacher’s strength begins to fade. Presented by the River & Rail Theater Company, this adaptation of Mitch Abolm’s acclaimed book is the stuff of sentimental gold and a lesson where the value of knowledge truly lies.

Snow Day 2026 – Mill & Mine (January 30, 6 – 9 p.m.) Local performers will soundtrack this sampling of wintery staples as the Mill & Mine puts on its annual fundraiser for the CAC Beardsley Community Farm. Headlined by TInca TInca, High Heat and Niki Giles, this party comes complete with a silent auction and robust soup bar to complement the expected cooler weather. Tickets for this year’s event will be tiered, ranging anywhere from $35 to $65.

Sunsphere Sessions – Sunsphere (January 30, 5 p.m.) Knoxville is taking a vested interest in its freshman class of stars and songwriters this winter, highlighting them atop the spotlight of Scruffy City and helping the gold tinge shine a little brighter on Friday nights in January. Songwriter Ella Pinchok is tasked with top billing this Friday, kickstarting the weekend with a free show and a unique recommendation for the friends who ask what you’ve been up to since they saw you last.

Milk Man & The Big Band – Bijou Theatre (January 30, 7:30 p.m.) In a unique bill of Knoxville staples and relative newcomers, The Bijou’s next few acts are a palatable entry point for non-local music patrons to dip their toes into waters flush with talent. Supported by the folkie free spirits of Redd & The Paper Flowers, 21-piece Milk Man & The Big Band is as versatile as its roster is deep. Flitting between rock and roll staples and originals that carry that flame with fervor, attention will be hard to pull from the stage, and their songs hard to shake from the head.

Maker City Summit – Able Trade & Maker Exchange (January 31 – February 1, multiple times) Call it the artisans Comic-Con, but the smorgasbord of panels and guest speakers leaves the most even-keeled local business proprietors with their heads spinning and a newly creased notebook full of ideas. This weekend-long event invites local owners and makers of every caliber to exist amongst peers and learn to optimize their trade while providing a fresh angle for their product in a community that’s eager to support them.

ChocolateFest – The Standard (January 30 – 31, multiple times) In 2026, dessert before dinner is out. Dessert as the whole meal, however, is a different debate entirely. From boutique chocolatiers around the country comes an explosion of variance of the candy that’s been teasing taste buds for hundreds of years. Premier tasting sessions, drink pairings for adult guests, and robust presentations on the product will have you able to discern strains of the confection by a single sniff before the day is up. Standard tickets start at $30, with the “After Dark” package being $55.

Snake Day – Zoo Knoxville (January 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) For the younger admirers of our scaly neighbors and non-natives, the zoo is highlighting their importance and fascinating qualities during a season that mirrors their blood. Activities regarding the reptiles will be posted throughout the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Center, with a surprise gift waiting for those first few who can complete the tasks. The activity is included in the zoo’s general admission, and is free to Zoo Knoxville members.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

