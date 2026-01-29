I hope everyone made it through the weekend safely and is enduring these extreme temperatures with minimal problems. We know that this weather can be trying and especially hard on our vehicles and homes.

Although the volume of documents processed last week only decreased a little, the total value of the transactions was significantly less than the week prior. We recorded 1,137 instruments during the week of January 19-23, 2026. Loans recorded on trust deeds accounted for 234 of the total with a cumulative value of $72.09 million. Only 33 fewer transactions netted a difference greater than $40 million in value. There was a total of seven trust deeds valued at over $1 million. The largest loan of the week was $2.357 million, funded by SouthEast Bank. Wilson Bank & Trust loaned $2.21 million, and Simmons Bank backed a loan for $2 million. The other loans over $1 million are below:

On the sales side of real estate, we added 152 warranty deeds to the records with an aggregate value of $58.74 million. These totals reflect over $65 million less in value and 43 fewer transactions than the week before. The high value transfers alone account for most of this difference. Last week, we recorded only four property transfers with values greater than $1 million, and three of them were commercial transactions. The week prior had a total of 26 transfers over $1 million in value.

The most expensive sale last week took place just south of the Tennessee River off Sevier Avenue. Llewellyn Properties, LLC sold eight tracts of land totaling 4.88 acres. Atchley Street Propco, LLC completed the purchase at $2.85 million.

Next, we move west to Lovell Road. The office building next to the new Valvoline Express Care has changed hands. Savannah Holdings, LLC, acquired the property from an individual for $1.45 million.

The last high value transfer of the week was another office building. Back in South Knoxville off Chapman Highway, 116 Childress Street has a new owner. Knox Makers purchased the property from 116 Childress, LLC for a total of $1.3 million.

The year-to-date sales and loan data has been updated as of January 23, 2026:

