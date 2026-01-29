Dave Miller has joined Apex Bank as its new president and chief executive officer.

Matt Daniels is transitioning to chief investment officer while continuing to chair the board of directors, where he’ll focus on investment strategy and the bank’s long-term growth trajectory.

“I am pleased to welcome Dave to the executive leadership team as we collaborate to position Apex Bank for long-term success,” said Daniels. “Transitioning into my new role allows me to focus on our future strategic trajectory, while the executive team ensures operational excellence and strengthens our engagement with all stakeholders.”

Miller has worked for 30 years at First Horizon Bank, including roles as East Tennessee president and chief operating officer of regional banking. “Dave brings exceptional expertise in marketing, operations and strategic growth,” said Daniels in a post on social media.

Apex Bank began in 1931 as the Bank of Camden, in Middle Tennessee. After unifying its brands under the Apex Bank umbrella in 2015, the bank experienced tremendous growth.

“Apex Bank has the rare blend of a 95-year history, an innovative culture and a track record of high performance,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with Matt and the team to build on that strong foundation, serving our clients and the communities we call home.”

Miller said he will miss his friends and colleagues from First Horizon, and he called leaving “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made.”

ET Realtors honor high achievers

Jerry Daves was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the East Tennessee Realtors at its annual banquet in January at Clayton Center for the Arts. The announcement came from Lyle Irish, CEO of the group, who said: “A lifetime of leadership, insight and generosity. I’m personally grateful for all Jerry has shared with me over the years. Congratulations on a richly deserved honor!” Other awards include:

Jim Oakley, 2025 Managing Broker of the Year.

Patti Whalen, 2025 Realtor of the Year.

Cohl Morgan won the 2025 Good Neighbor Award

Cole Liles was the 2025 Rising Star

Amanda Stone and Jordan Scott were recognized by 2025 president Tina Collins-Hefner with her Presidential Awards for the support of the association and real estate community.

In Memoriam

The new year has brought notable deaths and it’s just January. In compiling area obituary links each day, I learn a lot about folks who have chosen to live here and to make things better for their neighbors. Here goes:

Joe E. Waggoner of Seymour, Tennessee, left us on January 26, 2026, at age 88. Joe was a promoter who found his perfect job, serving as vice president and general manager of Christus Gardens for over 20 years. He previously managed The Lost Sea.

Robert L. Holt posted: “When I first was hired as finance director of the Gatlinburg Visitors and Convention Bureau 30 years ago, Joe was the treasurer of the VCB board. I enjoyed many interesting conversations in his Christus Gardens office. I always affectionally referred to him as Joseph of Arimathea. He was one of a kind, a pleasure to be around.”

Ryan DeSear wrote: “When I was a young manager just starting in the business, I learned a great deal from Joe. I can remember him getting onto Richard Weinberger who was counting people at Christus Gardens and Joe saying ‘if you want my numbers, just ask for them!’ Always made me laugh thinking on this memory. Lost them both now. He was a grand man and a stalwart of Gatlinburg tourism. I will miss him.”

Vern Hippensteal added: “Tennessee and specifically Gatlinburg should be saddened by Joe’s passing. He made this area a better place. Joe was a dear friend who tried to hide his intelligence, but if you were with him for any time, you realized he was incredibly smart and worldly-wise. That twinkle in his eyes will be greatly missed!” Joe Waggoner’s obituary is here.

Lewis Charles Porter Jr. (affectionately known as Tubby) passed away on January 18, 2026, at age 75. Lewis grew up in Knoxville, attending Eastport Elementary, Vine Junior and East High schools. Then came college at East Tennessee State and a job with TVA from which he retired. His second career was at the Knoxville Leadership Foundation, Child and Family TN, where he facilitated classes for young men under the “Boot Camp for Dads” program. He helped boys going through the court system and, with a few other men, mentored youngsters through a Young Men’s Responsibility program.

Mr. Porter was a charter member of Community Evangelistic Church (CEC) in 1989, and served as an elder, a Sunday School and Bible Study teacher, and Sunday choir member. Many remember his “hug ministry” as he was quick to give a hug and encouragement to those who needed it. His church family will gather around his wife and offspring on Friday, January 30, for receiving of friends from 11 a.m. until noon at CEC, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville. His full obituary is here.

Yoo Keun “Tom” Kim M.D. left us on January 16, 2026, at age 78. He’s the only one of the three men that I’ve met and my interview with him is here. Dr. Kim was a strong dynamo of a man who created a network of free medical clinics across East Tennessee to serve working folks without health insurance.

This obituary quote sums up his work: “His vision, tireless work ethic and unwavering commitment inspired a dedicated community of volunteer physicians and healthcare professionals who shared his mission to ensure access to care for low-income and uninsured individuals.”

On January 25, 2023, marking 30 years of service, his original clinic in South Knoxville was renamed the Kim Health Center in honor of Dr. Kim’s extraordinary legacy and lasting impact on the community.

In my interview then, Dr. Kim said in his native Korea, villagers marked the passing of a tiger by preserving its skin. In America, when a person passes, “they put his name on a building.” His funeral service is available online from Berry Highland Memorial. The obituary is here.

Notes & Quotes

Speedway Children’s Charities in Bristol, Tennessee, awarded over $1.2 million in grants to help support life-changing work in area communities. The release said: “This would not have been possible without the leadership and support of Kevin Stafford of Food City. We are proud to share that Kevin was honored as the 2025 Speedway Children’s Charities Mary Kenner Sadler Volunteer of the Year.”

Ashley Capps, a Knoxville treasure, got some love from SPIN magazine as he was named one of the 26 most influential people in music in 2026. Capps said the honor is “flattering, but I’m also aware that this comes only because of the remarkable partners, collaborators, co-conspirators, fellow team members, family, friends, supporters and mentors who have made it possible for me to have had this amazing run in this wild and wonderful business of music for nearly half a century now.” He then gave the ultimate shout-out to his wife, Maria Birgitta Clark, who “has amazingly been along for the entire ride.”

