In the summer of 1956, Doris from Sparta was on a date at the Dipsy Doodle Drive in Cookeville, Tennessee. Glen, a suave guy from Baxter, was on a date with another girl. Doris and Glen locked eyes (like in a cartoon, swimming hearts spinning in their sockets) and he brazenly asked her out. A year later, they married,

Established in 1948, the Dipsy Doodle Drive-In was a popular teenage hangout known for its curb service, foot-long hot dogs, and cold drinks. Now known simply as The Doodle, it remains a beloved local landmark, famous for its “Giant” burgers and strong community support.

Doris and Glen raised their children, celebrated birthdays, shared meals with family and friends, and—most importantly—marked their anniversary at the Dipsy Doodle year after year, sixty-six to be exact. Their love story, which began one summer night at the Dipsy Doodle, remains a cherished part of their family lore. This painting now resides with the family as a small reminder of that history.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

