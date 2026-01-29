The Maker City Summit returns Saturday and Sunday, January 31 and February 1, bringing makers, artists, and creative entrepreneurs together for a weekend of hands-on learning, business education, and community connection.
Now in its 10th year, The Maker City is celebrating a decade of supporting Knoxville’s creative economy through connecting makers to resources, building community, and helping more people make a living doing what they love.
The Maker City Summit is designed for anyone building a maker business or exploring how to grow one—whether you’re just getting started or ready to scale. Attendees can expect practical sessions led by local experts, meaningful networking, and inspiration from a community built on creativity and collaboration.
The Maker City is proud to welcome an outstanding keynote lineup spanning design, culture, entrepreneurship, and community building:
- Debbie Millman — Designer, educator, and host of the award-winning Design Matters; co-founder of SVA’s Master’s in Branding; President Emeritus of AIGA.
- James Victore — Artist, designer, and author known for bold, boundary-pushing work (including in MoMA collections) and teaching creatives to lead with authenticity and risk.
- Phillip Collins — Founder of Good Black Art; Oak Ridge–born marketer, collector, and advocate expanding access and pathways for emerging Black creators.
- Sarah Sewell — Founder of Flourish With Sarah, an e-commerce training community helping product-based business owners turn passion into sustainable growth.
In addition to Summit sessions, registered attendees can sign up for complimentary add-ons, available on a first-come, first-served basis:
- Expert Sessions: 45-minute 1:1 meetings with a local expert to help attendees work through business questions and dive deeper into topics that matter most. Sessions take place at Maker Exchange before the Summit or immediately after.
- Professional Headshots: Quick 5-minute headshot appointments offered throughout the Summit to help makers refresh photos for websites, marketplaces, and professional profiles.
Tickets and Information: Tickets and scholarship information are available now at themakercitysummit.org. Updates will also be shared on social media at @themakercity.
About The Maker City
The Maker City is a Knoxville-based initiative that supports makers and creative entrepreneurs through community events, business education, and ecosystem-building programs—helping more people make a living doing what they love.
