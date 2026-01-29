The Maker City Summit returns Saturday and Sunday, January 31 and February 1, bringing makers, artists, and creative entrepreneurs together for a weekend of hands-on learning, business education, and community connection.

Now in its 10th year, The Maker City is celebrating a decade of supporting Knoxville’s creative economy through connecting makers to resources, building community, and helping more people make a living doing what they love.

The Maker City Summit is designed for anyone building a maker business or exploring how to grow one—whether you’re just getting started or ready to scale. Attendees can expect practical sessions led by local experts, meaningful networking, and inspiration from a community built on creativity and collaboration.

The Maker City is proud to welcome an outstanding keynote lineup spanning design, culture, entrepreneurship, and community building:

Debbie Millman — Designer, educator, and host of the award-winning Design Matters; co-founder of SVA’s Master’s in Branding; President Emeritus of AIGA.

— Designer, educator, and host of the award-winning Design Matters; co-founder of SVA’s Master’s in Branding; President Emeritus of AIGA. James Victore — Artist, designer, and author known for bold, boundary-pushing work (including in MoMA collections) and teaching creatives to lead with authenticity and risk.

— Artist, designer, and author known for bold, boundary-pushing work (including in MoMA collections) and teaching creatives to lead with authenticity and risk. Phillip Collins — Founder of Good Black Art ; Oak Ridge–born marketer, collector, and advocate expanding access and pathways for emerging Black creators.

— Founder of ; Oak Ridge–born marketer, collector, and advocate expanding access and pathways for emerging Black creators. Sarah Sewell — Founder of Flourish With Sarah, an e-commerce training community helping product-based business owners turn passion into sustainable growth.

In addition to Summit sessions, registered attendees can sign up for complimentary add-ons, available on a first-come, first-served basis:

Expert Sessions: 45-minute 1:1 meetings with a local expert to help attendees work through business questions and dive deeper into topics that matter most. Sessions take place at Maker Exchange before the Summit or immediately after.

Professional Headshots: Quick 5-minute headshot appointments offered throughout the Summit to help makers refresh photos for websites, marketplaces, and professional profiles.

Tickets and Information: Tickets and scholarship information are available now at themakercitysummit.org. Updates will also be shared on social media at @themakercity.

About The Maker City

The Maker City is a Knoxville-based initiative that supports makers and creative entrepreneurs through community events, business education, and ecosystem-building programs—helping more people make a living doing what they love.

