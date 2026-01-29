As spring approaches, the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show is set to return February 6–8th, bringing fresh ideas and inspiration to the Knoxville Convention Center. Featuring over 10,000 square feet of stunning Grand Gardens and more than 200 vendors in home improvement, interior design, appliances, and beyond, the show invites guests to step out of winter and into a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation. Presented by BlueWing Homes, this annual event offers something for everyone ready to welcome the new season.

Show Hours: Friday, February 6 & Saturday, February 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, February 8, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tickets: $10.00 for adults / $8.00 for seniors (65+) and military / Free for children 12 and under Tickets can be purchased online at com or at the door (cash and card accepted)



Designed to inspire homeowners, renters, first-time buyers, and those new to the region, the House & Garden Show offers something for everyone, regardless of where they are in their homeownership journey. Attendees can explore the latest trends, connect directly with local experts, and enjoy a weekend filled with creativity, education, and entertainment.

“Whether you’re planning a renovation, dreaming about your first home, or simply looking for inspiration, the House & Garden Show is a place to explore ideas, ask questions, and connect with the Knoxville community,” said Sherry Jenkins, Executive Director of Dogwood Arts. “It’s more than a home show — it’s an experience.”

A Mission That Matters: “The House & Garden Show is more than just your typical trade show,” said Shannon Herron, Marketing Director for Dogwood Arts. “It’s a celebration of local businesses, makers, musicians, and community organizations—a true reflection of Dogwood’s mission to promote and honor the art, culture, and natural beauty of East Tennessee.”

Proceeds from the show directly support Dogwood Arts’ year-round programming, including events like Chalk Walk, the Dogwood Arts Festival, and Featured Gardens—all offered at no cost to the community.

Exciting Features

The How-to Stage: Sponsored by Aqua Clear Water Systems, the How-To Stage will host expert presentations on topics like real estate, home improvement, and gardening alongside entertainment from local musicians, comedians, and influencers.

Sponsored by Aqua Clear Water Systems, the How-To Stage will host expert presentations on topics like real estate, home improvement, and gardening alongside entertainment from local musicians, comedians, and influencers. The Maker Market: Discover one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, and handmade goods from talented local and regional artists, sponsored by Pella Windows & Doors.

Discover one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, and handmade goods from talented local and regional artists, sponsored by Pella Windows & Doors. Community Organization Fair: Meet 30+ nonprofit and community organizations, sponsored by David’s Abbey Carpets and Floors.

Meet 30+ nonprofit and community organizations, sponsored by David’s Abbey Carpets and Floors. Demo Zone: The Demo Zone takes interactivity to the next level! Connect with industry professionals as they lead hands-on demonstrations, provide practical advice, and share skills to help you tackle your next big project.

Attendees can also enter to win a $5,000 Home Improvement Giveaway, courtesy of ORNL Federal Credit Union.

The 2026 Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show is presented by BlueWing Homes and sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union, David’s Abbey Carpet, Aqua Clear Water Systems, Knoxville Utilities Board, HIS Security, Acme Block & Brick, Service Plus Garage Doors, CRS Exteriors, Closets by McKenry, AgPro, Pella Windows & Doors, and A.G. Heins Company. Support is provided by the Crowne Plaza, Waste Connections of Tennessee, Image Matters, Mayo Garden Centers, Site One Landscape Supply, and Tim’s Fencing. A full list of vendors can be found online at https://www.dogwoodarts.com/houseandgardenshow.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.