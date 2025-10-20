Week 9 of high school football featured some close ones and big upsets.

5StarPreps chose four games to watch for Week 9.

The Battle of Black Oak Ridge, a contest between Central and Halls, went to the wire as both were trying for prime playoff spots out of a deep Region 2-5A. Knoxville Central 38, Knoxville Halls 35

McCallie has won state championships in five of the last six years, and Catholic has improved its facilities, coaching staff, and roster strength. McCallie doubled Catholic, McCallie 44, Knoxville Catholic 22

Gibbs has won the last two meetings with Fulton, and last Friday added another: Gibbs 51, Fulton 7.

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here are a few East Division scores of interest.

Alcoa 47, Heritage 0

Anderson Co. 80, Union Co. 20

Cleveland 28, Bearden 10

Clinton 24, South Doyle 0

Jefferson Co. 27, Powell 24

Knoxville Carter 41, Austin-East 27

Knoxville Grace 35, CAK 14

Knoxville West 59, William Blount 14

Maryville 42, Science Hill 10

Oak Ridge 21, Hardin Valley 10

More Football News and Notes

TSWA/USA Today high school football state rankings can be found at 5StarPreps.

Be sure to watch WBIR for Rivalry Thursday and Friday live coverage.

Rivalry games this week are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23: Oak Ridge at Farragut, and on Friday, Oct. 24: Heritage at Gibbs.

Also, don’t forget to vote for your offensive and defensive player of the week! The link for the poll goes live each Sunday afternoon and closes Monday at noon on WBIR.com and the WBIR Sports section.

Winners will be announced on Thursdays on WBIR 10News at 5 p.m.

News and Notes Other Sports

Golf championship results: Boys’ Golf and Girls’ Golf

Soccer: High school girls’ soccer regional and state championship brackets: here.

Volleyball: High school girls’ volleyball regional and state championship brackets: here.

