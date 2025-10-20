Phillip Fulmer, who guided the University of Tennessee to a pair of Southeastern Conference championships and the inaugural BCS National Championship, is the recipient of the American Heart Association’s 2026 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor is given annually to college football’s finest coaches, recognizing the outstanding achievements and extraordinary contributions made throughout their careers. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, during the Association’s annual Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Awards ceremony in Houston, Texas. The ceremony, presented by Memorial Hermann Health System, will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

The American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, presents the Bear Bryant Awards annually to celebrate excellence in coaching, to honor coach Bryant’s legacy, and to raise awareness and critical funds for its mission. The coaching legend died from a heart attack in 1983, just 28 days after his final victory and retirement.

“Coach Fulmer has touched the lives of countless young people and we congratulate him on this accomplishment,” said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer. “Recognizing legendary careers of outstanding coaches honors the memory and achievements of Paul “Bear” Bryant. The funds raised at the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Awards ceremony help the American Heart Association to continue to work to better diagnose, treat and prevent heart disease.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors a coach for outstanding career accomplishments both on and off the football field. Now in its 27th year, The Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award is given based on three areas of criteria as determined by the Bryant family and voted on by the National Sports Media Association:

Integrity, both on and off the field, above reproach.

Leadership, dedication, and developing the character, integrity, and sportsmanship of young people on and off the football field.

Inspiration and instruction in the development of skills of the game and physical fitness in their players.

“I am extremely honored to receive the Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award that honors the amazing legacy and accomplishments of Coach Bryant,” said Fulmer. “I followed and admired Coach Bryant from a little guy all through his career, and I am humbled to receive this award that bears his name and those that received the award in the past.”

“I am also appreciative of all the great work the American Heart Association does for our country, it is a fantastic and much needed organization.”

Fulmer joins a list of college football coaching greats that includes Grant Teaff (2025), Lloyd Carr (2024), Bob Stoops (2023), John Robinson (2022), Howard Schellenberger (2021), Bill Snyder (2020), and Frank Beamer (2019).

One of the most distinguished coaches in Southeastern Conference (SEC) history, Fulmer took over as Tennessee’s head coach in 1992 and compiled a record of 152-52 over 17 seasons. Under his guidance, the Volunteers won SEC titles in 1997 and 1998, using that perfect 1998 campaign to lead Tennessee to the inaugural BCS National Championship after beating Florida State in the 1999 Fiesta Bowl.

In his 17 seasons at the helm of the Tennessee program, Tennessee posted nine seasons with 10 or more wins. Fulmer’s Volunteers were at their best within the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium, posting an 88-19 record at home during his tenure.

More than 90 of Fulmer’s former players eventually played in the National Football League, with 70 of his players earning first team all-Southeastern Conference honors. Fulmer coached two William V. Campbell Trophy winners in Peyton Manning and Michael Munoz, and 19 of Fulmer’s players were named first team all-America.

A native of Winchester, Tennessee, Fulmer was an offensive lineman for the Volunteers from 1969-71, eventually being named a co-captain and capturing all-Southeastern Conference honors.

In recognition of his accomplishments at Tennessee, Fulmer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of five honors presented annually during the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in Houston and will air on CBS Sports Network. In addition to Lifetime Achievement, additional awards will also be bestowed for Heart of a Champion, Fan Favorite, the Newcomer Coach of the Year, and the 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year.

Information and quotes for this article provided by the American Heart Association.

