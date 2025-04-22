Alan Champlin has quite the journey from being a weather forecaster in the U. S. Air Force to publishing his children’s book, “Harry the High Versus Larry the Low.”

Champlin loved meteorology and aviation, so he and a friend started a business called it Weather One that provided aviation weather observations for the FAA and NWS. The company took over the aviation weather observation responsibilities from the NWS at McGhee Tyson Airport in 1995, becoming one of the largest providers of contract weather observation services in the country.

Champlin’s love of meteorology led him to a new journey, spending 18 months in the early morning hours writing “Harry the High Versus Larry the Low,” a children’s book which uses the principles of meteorology to deliver a valuable anti-bullying message. He says, “I want to help kids cope with the struggles that they face. I want them to know that their uniqueness is a gift, not a curse. In addition, I want more kids to become interested or curious about science and our weather.”

Champlin had a struggle of his own in writing the book although the story was something that came easy. Not being an artist, the illustration aspect was more challenging. He discovered the world of AI, that he had previously dismissed, in a program that allowed him to design his illustrations.

His advice to all people with a vision, “If you have a good idea, keep trying. There are so many tools available now that if you are limited in an area, you can lean into some of the AI programs out there to make your project come to life.”

Champlin plans on developing his characters as well as adding videos for kids to learn more about meteorology, climate and just good old fashion life lessons.

You can learn more at his website, www.Champlinchamplin.com

