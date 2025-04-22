Crystal Baines has not had the preferred life journey, but she is a testament to determination and trust. Struck by a car at 17 that put her into a coma, followed by a struggle with drug misuse, incarceration and family losses, Crystal could have chosen to remain in the hardship of her journey. She did not, and she credits local non-profit Hand UP For Women for helping her change direction.

Crystal, a graduate of the Hand UP for Women program, having been clean for seven years, is now a mother and homeowner. She looks back on her journey with a clarity perhaps only darkness could have provided. She knows she’s broken several cycles, but still has more to do.

“Everyone in my family, both my parents, too, were addicts,” she said. “So, when I was hit by a car and put into a coma from it, I struggled with addiction. Then I was caught up in this repeating pattern of using, jail or prison, getting clean – just over and over, for years. I was on disability until about five years ago, when I graduated from Hand UP and I had just started working my first job, ever.”

Crystal graduated from the Hand UP For Women program in 2020 and has accomplished her goals of becoming a homeowner, having her own car and being there for her children.

Crystal says the team at Hand UP For Women has shown her that love is taking action, while also holding accountability; the group has become her new family and community. She’s continuing to walk in their light, as well as with Christ, each day.

Information and quotes for the article provided by Melanie Russell.