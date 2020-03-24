Waters asks reprieve for Fort Kid

Fort Kid Park (from city of Knoxville website)

Beth Waters, chair of the Fort Kid Committee, has called on Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to delay the scheduled April 6 closure and demolition of the downtown playground.


Waters led efforts in 1991 to build Fort Kid – an effort which drew some 2,500 volunteers downtown. It was built as part of the city’s bicentennial.

“We are asking that the closure and the demolition be delayed,” she wrote. “As a result of the COVID-19 virus crisis, we cannot hold the birthday party or any other event to wish Fort Kid farewell.” Additionally, Water said with schools and most public buildings closed, Fort Kid offers a great place for outdoor recreation. Read her letter here: Ltr to Kincannon 3-19-20

 

