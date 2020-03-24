Waters asks reprieve for Fort Kid

Beth Waters, chair of the Fort Kid Committee, has called on Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to delay the scheduled April 6 closure and demolition of the downtown playground.

Waters led efforts in 1991 to build Fort Kid – an effort which drew some 2,500 volunteers downtown. It was built as part of the city’s bicentennial.

“We are asking that the closure and the demolition be delayed,” she wrote. “As a result of the COVID-19 virus crisis, we cannot hold the birthday party or any other event to wish Fort Kid farewell.” Additionally, Water said with schools and most public buildings closed, Fort Kid offers a great place for outdoor recreation. Read her letter here: Ltr to Kincannon 3-19-20