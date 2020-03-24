Covenant Health clarifies visitation policy

To ensure the health and safety of our patients and staff, visitors will no longer be allowed in Covenant Health hospitals as of March 21, 2020. Exceptions include:
- Visiting a loved one for end-of-life care
- A visitor vital to the care of the patient
- Patients coming for surgery or testing may have one caregiver accompany them
- Women giving birth may have one birthing partner, doula or caregiver
All Knoxville hospitals had previously restricted non-emergency procedures. JOINT Release COVID-19 Version FINAL