Will Roberts, broker of Wallace Real Estate’s Lakeside office, has been chosen to participate in the Academy of Real Estate Advancement (AREA), an esteemed leadership program by Tennessee Realtors. This selection, which includes only 20 members out of 35,000+ across the state of Tennessee, recognizes Roberts’ dedication to professional growth and leadership within the real estate industry.

A Knoxville native, Will attended Bearden High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tennessee in May 1993. His journey in real estate began long before he became a Realtor —his mother (Betsy Roberts) was an agent with Wallace and, as a teenager, he was hired to mow lawns for some of the company’s listings. This early exposure to the industry laid the foundation for a successful career.

Will joined Wallace Real Estate in February 2010 and built a strong reputation for his dedication to clients and market expertise. After a decade of excellence in sales, he transitioned to leadership as principal broker in May 2020, guiding agents and ensuring the highest professional standards at the Lakeside Office.

The AREA program is designed to identify and cultivate emerging Realtor leaders across Tennessee. Through a comprehensive curriculum, participants like Will engage in specialized training that hones their leadership skills, industry knowledge and community engagement. The mission of AREA is clear: to empower and equip Tennessee Realtors to lead.

With a strong background in real estate and a commitment to excellence, Will’s selection for AREA underscores his role as a leader in the industry. The program requires full participation in its sessions, ensuring that each graduate gains the knowledge and experience necessary to make a lasting impact in their communities.

“Being part of AREA is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and deepen my understanding of how we can continue to serve our clients and communities with excellence,” said Will.

The program’s investment in leadership development includes immersive coursework, networking opportunities and a focus on industry best practices. Graduates of AREA emerge as well-equipped professionals ready to take on key leadership roles within Tennessee’s real estate landscape.

Outside of his professional achievements, Will is a devoted family man. He and his wife, Shannon, have four children. His dedication to both his family and his career exemplifies the balance of leadership and service that makes him a standout figure in East Tennessee’s real estate community.

Wallace Real Estate is proud to support Will Roberts in this journey, celebrating his dedication to growth and leadership. His participation in AREA not only benefits his career but also enhances the service and expertise that Wallace Real Estate provides to homebuyers and sellers throughout East Tennessee.

