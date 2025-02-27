A Knoxville couple married for 72 years died within one day of each other.

“They were such awesome parents,” said daughter Monica Bailey. “Dad died on Sunday and mom on Monday.”

The couple will have joint services through Bridges Funeral Home. Obituary is here.

David Anthony Patterson Ph.D. departed the world he loved on February 23, 2025, one day shy of his 95th birthday.

Rita Ann Holtzapfel Patterson left to join him the very next day, “possibly because she didn’t trust the angels to bake him a birthday cake meeting her high standards as the namesake of Rita’s Bakery,” said the obit writer.

Known as Dave by his Knoxville friends and Tony by friends and family in their hometown of Ironton, Ohio, Dave was a runner and hiker, a Navy veteran who moved his family to Knoxville to teach at the University of Tennessee. After stints at TVA and the Tennessee Technology Foundation, he ended his career as head of the UT School of Planning and Architecture.

Rita, mother of five, stood at 4-9 at her zenith, according to the obit writer. “She was known for her talents, beautiful smile, sense of style, and enviable cooking and baking skills.” She served in numerous volunteer activities in the community, including support of the Fountain City ballpark and local Catholic charities. In her later years, she helped her children establish Rita’s Bakery in Fountain City, sharing her recipes and continuing to frost cakes for many Knoxville celebrations.

“They were always there for all of us,” said daughter Monica. The kids attended Knoxville Catholic High School where they were active in sports.

Whether working out at St. Mary’s Fitness Center (now Tennova YMCA) or singing in the choir at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dave and Rita maintained numerous friends with whom they would hike Mt. LeConte and vacation in Hatteras, North Carolina. All-in-all, two lives well lived.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bridges Funeral Home with a Rosary following at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Monday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.