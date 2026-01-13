Wallace Real Estate is pleased to announce that Carli Whaley has been named the company’s new Learning Coordinator, reinforcing Wallace’s long-standing commitment to agent education, professional development, and industry leadership.

A native East Tennessean, Whaley brings nearly a decade of real estate experience to the role, along with a well-rounded perspective on the full transaction process. She began her real estate career in 2016 after several years in property and casualty insurance and also holds a mortgage loan officer’s license. This combination allows her to understand transactions from multiple angles, including financing, risk management, and contract strategy.

Whaley is a full-time real estate broker who has successfully guided hundreds of residential and commercial transactions, including sales, purchases, investments, and leasing. She currently serves as the 2026 Vice President of the Women’s Council of Realtors Knoxville and earned her Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation. She is also a biochemistry graduate of Maryville College, and previously worked as a histologist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

In her new role, Whaley will help coordinate and support Wallace’s ongoing learning initiatives, working closely with leadership to ensure agents have access to relevant education, tools, and resources to thrive in a rapidly evolving real estate landscape.

“Training and professional development are not optional at Wallace—they are core to who we are,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Wallace Real Estate. “We’re excited to have Carli step into this role. Her depth of industry knowledge, leadership experience, and passion for helping others grow make her a natural fit to help guide these efforts and support our agents at every stage of their careers.”

Known for her practical, empowering approach, Whaley is passionate about helping others understand the ‘why’ behind the process, whether she’s working with clients or supporting fellow agents. She believes informed professionals make confident decisions and better serve their clients.

Outside of real estate, Whaley is married and the proud mother of three daughters. She enjoys reading, painting, baking, and playing Fortnite with her kids—bringing the same energy, curiosity, and sense of humor to her professional life that she does at home.

With Whaley’s new position, Wallace Real Estate continues to invest in its people, ensuring agents are supported by strong leadership, meaningful education, and a culture rooted in growth, trust, and long-term success.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

