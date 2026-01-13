Emory Mills Senior Living, a family-founded assisted living and memory care community, has officially opened in North Knoxville at 1503 East Emory Road, 37938, expanding compassionate, person-centered care for older adults in our area.

Designed to feel like home from day one, Emory Mills blends thoughtful design with robust, resident-centered programming informed by leading dementia care philosophies used by some of the most respected memory care communities in the country. These approaches emphasize retaining abilities, reducing distress, and supporting purposeful living—principles that have been shown nationally to significantly improve quality of life for individuals living with dementia.

A Mission Rooted in Personal Experience: Grounded in decades of family heritage in Knox County, Emory Mills was founded by siblings who witnessed a loved one’s journey with early-onset dementia. With family roots in Knoxville dating back to the 1930s, the family envisioned a community where residents are known as individuals, not diagnoses. “Our goal was never to build an ordinary facility,” said Stan Sorey, one of the founders of Emory Mills. “We wanted to create a place where people feel respected, engaged, and still full of purpose—regardless of where they are in their life journey.”

Thoughtful Design Paired with Exceptional Programming: Emory Mills is built around the Hearthstone Institute’s I’m Still Here® philosophy, an evidence-based approach to dementia care grounded in more than 30 years of research and practice. This philosophy focuses on abilities rather than limitations, using each resident’s life story to inform an individualized care plan. Daily programming includes creative expression, sensory experiences, social engagement, and wellness activities—all designed with choice, dignity, and purpose in mind.

The Emory Mills campus features spacious assisted living and memory care residences arranged in a walkable layout. Abundant natural light, garden courtyards, delicious tailored dining, and wellness areas create a warm, home environment.

Now Accepting Residents: Emory Mills is currently welcoming new residents and offering tours. Families are encouraged to learn more about the community and its programming. Schedule a tour or request additional information, contact Emory Mills at 865-246-1919 or info@emorymills.com.

